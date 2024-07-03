Shreeji Translogistics Ltd Summary

Shreeji Translogistics Limited was incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Shreeji Transport Services Private Limited on April 21, 1994. The name of the Company was changed to Shreeji Translogistics Private Limited on April 13, 2017. The Company status changed to a Public Limited Company and the name was changed to Shreeji Translogistics Limited on August 10, 2017.Shreeji Translogistics is a Pan-India surface logistics and parcel delivery service provider. It is engaged in the business of acting as Transport Contractor. The various types of services provided by the Company include Full Truck Load Transport Services (FTL), Parcel and Part Truck Load Services/ less than Truck Load (LTL), Import- Export Services, Over Dimensional Cargo (ODC) and Bonded Trucking Services, Warehousing & 3PL services. Full Truck Load Transport service is a core business of the company and in this space, it has been a trusted name for Time-Bound Deliveries. Bonded Trucking Service, which was a new concept introduced in India in 2000, was initially started by the Company in 2002, wherein it handles import- export cargo of various national and international airlines from many air cargo complexes. The Company owns and operates a strong fleet of commercial vehicles consisting of more than 300 owned trucks and more than 4500 outsourced trucks. The Company operates different types of trucks on the basis of design and size along with varying capacities. The Company serves a broad range of industries, including the fast moving consumer goods (FMCG), white goods, food, textiles and apparel, furniture and fixture, pharmaceutical, plastics and metal. The Company also provides vehicles to connect the Linehaul Ocean and Rail segments of Containerized Freight Movement.The Company expanded its logistics business by setting up a new vertical of Car Carrier Transportation in South India in 2022 and further ventured into into the Over Dimensional Cargo (ODC) Services in 2023. The Company is certified by ISO 9001:2015 for provision of Customs Bonded Trucking Services. Also the Company is Indian Bank Association (IBA) approved transporter. This certification allowed it to implement effective management system, and operating successfully in various regions.