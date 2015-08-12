Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Equity Capital
1.85
1.85
1.85
Preference Capital
0
0
0
Reserves
0.39
0.39
0.39
Net Worth
2.24
2.24
2.24
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.24
2.24
2.24
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0.06
0.06
0.06
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
Networking Capital
2.1
2.1
2.11
Inventories
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0.19
0.19
0.19
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
2.04
2.04
2.05
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.13
-0.13
-0.13
Cash
0.08
0.07
0.07
Total Assets
2.24
2.23
2.24
