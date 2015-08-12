iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd Balance Sheet

141.4
(-4.97%)
Aug 12, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

1.85

1.85

1.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

0.39

0.39

0.39

Net Worth

2.24

2.24

2.24

Minority Interest

Debt

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.24

2.24

2.24

Fixed Assets

0

0

0

Intangible Assets

Investments

0.06

0.06

0.06

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0

0

0

Networking Capital

2.1

2.1

2.11

Inventories

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

0

Sundry Debtors

0.19

0.19

0.19

Debtor Days

0

0

Other Current Assets

2.04

2.04

2.05

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.13

-0.13

-0.13

Cash

0.08

0.07

0.07

Total Assets

2.24

2.23

2.24

Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.