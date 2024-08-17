iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd Share Price

141.4
(-4.97%)
Aug 12, 2015|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

141.4

Prev. Close

148.8

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

141.4

Day's Low

141.4

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

10.34

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

139.3

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:53 AM
Jun-2019Mar-2019Dec-2018Sep-2018
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 3.83%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 3.83%

Non-Promoter- 96.16%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 96.16%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Equity Capital

1.85

1.85

1.85

Preference Capital

0

0

0

Reserves

0.39

0.39

0.39

Net Worth

2.24

2.24

2.24

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

Raw materials

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

Working capital

0

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

Op profit growth

0

EBIT growth

0

Net profit growth

0

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Director

Sadanand Mishra

Additional Director

Bijendra Singh

Additional Director

Shirish Agrawal

Additional Director

Dhaval Chandrakant Shah

Additional Director

Pradeep Shukla

Additional Director

Sunil Nerli

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd

Summary

Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd. was incorporated in 1983 as a Public Limited Company. The Company is engaged in the business of biotechnology.
Read More

QUICKLINKS FOR Shreekrishna Biotech Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.