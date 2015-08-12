:

To

The Members.

SHREEKRISHNA BIOTECH LIMITED

Your Directors have pleasure in presenting their Twenty Third ANNUAL REPORT, of your Company together with the audited statement of Accounts for the ended March 31, 2013.

(Rs.) FINACIAL RESULTS: PARTICULAR Year Ended 31/03/2013 Year Ended 31/03/2012 Rs. Rs. Total Income 250000.00 200000.00 Total Expenditure 196152.00 164360.00 Profit before Tax 53848.00 35460.00 Provision for Tax 16154.00 4720.00 Profit after Tax 37694.00 30920.00

1. DIVIDEND

With a view to augmenting the Companys resources, your Directors have decided not to recommend any dividend during for the 2012-2013. The profits for the year are anyway inadequate for this purpose.

2. DIRECTOR :

Shri Vipul Joshi will retire by rotation at the forthcoming annual General Meeting of the Company and being eligible offer himself for re-appointment. Your Directors recommend his re-appointment for your approval at the ensuing Annual General Meeting.

3. FIXED DEPOSITS

The company has not accepted any fixed Deposits within the meaning of sections 58A of the Companies Act, 1956. And the Companies. (Acceptance of Deposits) Rules. 1975.

4. PERSONNEL

The Company had on employees, drawing Salary in excess of the limits laid down in section 217 (2A) of the Companies Act 1956, during the year.

5. Directors responsibility Statement as per section 217 (2AA)

In compliance with the provisions of Section 217 (2AA) of the Companies Act, 1956, the directors of your Company confirm that:

i) In the preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards have been followed and there are no material departures.

ii) They have in selected such accounting policies, and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the company at the end of the financial year and of the profit of the company for that period.

iii) They have taken proper and sufficient care, of the, of the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of this Act for safeguarding the assets of the company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities.

iv) They have prepared the annual accounts on a going concern basis.

6. AUDITORS

M/S. Jain Vinay & Associates Chartered Accountants, retire at the ensuing Annual General Meeting and being eligible, offer themselves for re-appointment and have confirmed their eligibility under Sub-Section (1B) of Section 224 of the Companies Act, 1956.

You are requested to appoint the Auditors for the finical year 2013-2014 and to fix their remuneration.

1. CONSERVATION OF ENERGY & TECHOLOGY ABSORPTION :

The Company is engaged in trading activities and had on manufacturing activities, during the year under review. No particulars are therefore furnished in this Report, relating to the conservation of energy and technology absorption as required under section 217(1) (c) of the Companies Act, 1956.

7. FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS & OUTGO :

The Company had no foreign exchange earnings during the year and it did not incur any expenditure in foreign currency during the year.

APPRECIATION

Your Directors place on record their appreciation for the continued support of shareholders and the business associates of the Company.