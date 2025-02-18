To the Members of

SIEREENATH INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED Opinion

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Shreenath Investment Company Limited which comprise the balance sheet as at 31st March 2024, and the statement of Profit and boss (including other comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year then ended, and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, and profit (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of (he Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. For the matter described below, our description of how our audit addressed the matter is provided in that context.

We have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report. We have fulfilled the responsibilities described in the Auditors responsibilities for the audit of the standalone financial statements section of our report, including in relation to these matters. Accordingly, our audit included the performance of procedures designed to respond to our assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements. The results of our audit procedures, including the procedures performed to address the matter below, provide the basis for our audit opinion on the accompanying standalone financial statements.

Key Audit Matter How our audit addressed the key audit matter Accuracy of recognition, measurement, presentation and disclosure of revenue from commodities sale Our Audit procedures involve identification of internal controls and their operating effectiveness towards application of this standard. We have also carried out the substantive testing of the transactions. We have: The Company recognises revenues when control of the goods is transferred to the customer at an amount that reflects the consideration to which the Company expects to be entitled in exchange for those goods. The terms of arrangements in case of sales, including the timing of transfer of control, delivery specifications and other contractual and commercial terms, are relevant factors in determining the timing and value of revenue to be recognised. The Company considers revenue as a key performance measure which could create an incentive for overstatement revenue. a. Assessed the appropriateness of the revenue recognition policies by comparing with the applicable Indian accounting standards. Based on above, revenue recognition from commodities trading has been considered as a key audit matter for the current years audit. b. Evaluated the accounting policies with respect to these transactions. c. Verified the internal controls towards identification of costs incurred towards the concerned transactions and ensured that only the costs related to the transactions are recorded. d. Verified the documents relating to satisfying the performance obligation and costs incurred thereunder. e. Assessed the disclosures made in the standalone financial statements in respect of revenue recognition in accordance with the applicable requirements.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys Annual Report, but does not include the Standalone financial statements and our auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the Standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone Ind AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether such other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance (including other comprehensive income), changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Indian Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statement that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit.

Wc also:

• identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143 (3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made hy management.

• conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, wc are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) ln our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) ln our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31s March, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. the Company does not have any pending litigations which would impact its financial position.

ii. the Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts. As such, the question of commenting on any material foreseeable losses thereon does not arise.

iii. there were no amounts which were required to be transferred by the Company to the Investor Education and Protection Fund.

iv. the management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note no. 34 to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

v. the management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the note no. 34 to the accounts, no funds have been received by the company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate;

vi. Based on such audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), contain any material mis-statement.

vii. The Company has neither declared nor paid any dividend during the year.

viii. Based on our examination which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 01, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31,2024.

(h) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under Section 197(16) of the Act:

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its director/s during the current year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

ANNEXURE A TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT (Referred to in paragraph 1 of our Report of even date)

1. In respect of Companys Property Plant and Equipment and Intangible Assets:

(a) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(b) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The Company has a program of physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment at the end of tiie year which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, the Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the Management during the year. According to the information and explanations given to us, no discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. Based on our examination of the share certificates and society maintenance bills provided to us, we report that the Immovable Properties held by Company i.e. Buildings (Office Premises) disclosed in the financial statements under Property, Plant and Equipment are in the name of the Company as at the balance sheet date.

d. The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Intangible assets during the year.

e. No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder.

2. In respect of inventories:

a. During the year, the stock purchased by the Company was held by / lying with a third party and, although, the same was not physically verified by the Company, the receipt and delivery of the stock was confirmed by the third party. There was no inventory at the year-end.

b. The Company has not been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. 5 Crore, in aggregate, at any point of time during the year, from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. Hence, reporting under clause 3(_ii)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

3. In respect of Loans given:

a. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has granted an unsecured loan, which is repayable on demand, aggregating Rs.12,646.64 lakhs to a company. The balance outstanding at the end of the year was Rs.2,542.00 lakhs. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not provided any other loans or advances in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any other entity during the year. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the terms and conditions of this loan are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

b. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the loan is repayable on demand and payment of interest has been stipulated. The repayment of principal, as and when demanded by the Company, and receipt of interest are regular.

d. According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date.

e. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, loans or advances in the nature of loans which have fallen due during the year have not been renewed or extended nor have any fresh loans been granted to settle the overdue of existing loans.

f. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans to related parties or to promoters as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013.

4. In respect of loans, investments, guarantees and security:

a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the investments made by it.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of section 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of loan granted by it.

5. In respect of acceptance of deposits:

The Company has not accepted any deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits. Hence, reporting under clause 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

6. hi respect of maintenance of cost records:

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not required to maintain cost records under sub-section 1 of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

7. In respect of statutory dues :

a. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, undisputed Income Tax dues and other statutory dues have been deposited regularly with the appropriate authorities. Further, as explained to us, the provisions of Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty, Value Added Tax and Cess are not applicable to the Company during the year. As at 31/03/2024, there were no undisputed dues payable for more than six months from the date they became payable.

b. According to the information and explanations given to us, as at 31/03/2024, there were no disputed dues payable for more than six months from the date they became payable, except the following:

Nature of Statute Nature of dues Forum where dispute is pending Period to which the amount relates Amount (Rs. in lakhs) Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Jurisdictional Assessing Officer Assessment Year 2015-16 15.90 Income Tax Act, 1961 Income Tax Jurisdictional Assessing Officer Assessment Year 2019-20 0.58

8. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

9. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanations given to us:

a. During the year, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of the principal amount and the interest amounts in respect of loans taken by it.

b. The Company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c. The Company has not taken any term loan during the year and there are no outstanding term loans at the beginning of the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d. According to the records of the Company examined by us and the information and explanation given to us, the Company has not utilised funds raised on short term basis for long term purposes during the year.

e. The Company has taken funds from an entity or person during the year. However, since the Company does not have any subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures, reporting under clause

• 3(ix)(e) of the Order is not applicable.

f. The company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in tesff - x subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies.

10.

a. The Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year. Hence, reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b. During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly or optionally convertible debentures. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xXb) of the Order is not applicable.

11. During the course of the examination of the books and records of the Company and the audit procedures performed in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India and according to the information and explanations given to us :

a. no fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year;

b. in view of "a" above, no report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 was required to be filed by us in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government during the year.

c. no whistle blower complaints have been received by the Company during the year.

12. The Company is not a Nidhi Company, Hence, reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable.

13. In bur opinion, the Company is in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013 with respect to applicable transactions with the related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the standalone financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

14.

a. In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b. We have considered the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures.

15. According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with its directors. Accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable.

16. In respect of Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC):

The provisions of section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, are not applicable to the Company. Accordingly, the requirement to report on clauses (xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

17. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

18. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

19. On the basis of financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, our knowledge of the Board of Directors and management plans, we are of the opinion that no material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that Company is capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future lability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

20. The Company is not covered by the provisions of Section 135 of Companies Act 2013 relating to Corporate Social Responsibility for the year. Hence, reporting under clause (xx) of Order is not applicable.

ANNEXURE B TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SHREENATH INVESTMENT COMPANY LIMITED

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of Shreenath Investment Company Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing arid maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, as specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future years are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Explanatory Paragraph

We have also audited, in accordance with the Standards oil Auditing issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India as specified under Section 143(10) of the Act, the financial statements of the Company, which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024 and the related Statement of Profit and Loss for the year then ended and a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information and in our Report dated May 23, 2024 we have expressed an unqualified opinion thereon.