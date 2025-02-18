Invest wise with Expert advice
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
8,440.45
|37.1
|5,24,491.72
|3,705.81
|0.42
|14,991.41
|1,277.82
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,874.65
|194
|3,02,312
|10.69
|0.05
|70.82
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
124.3
|23.85
|1,55,841.93
|1,630.66
|1.26
|6,763.43
|39.82
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
228.95
|266.2
|1,40,375.81
|75.18
|0
|137.37
|39.05
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
11,713
|55.5
|1,33,505.71
|83.99
|1.09
|120.04
|1,839.4
