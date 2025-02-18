Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Other costs
-2
-0.15
-0.2
-0.06
As % of sales (Other Cost)
0
0
0
0
Operating profit
-2.01
-0.15
-0.2
-0.06
OPM
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.09
-0.04
Interest expense
0
0
0
0
Other income
17.91
0.46
0.88
0.35
Profit before tax
15.88
0.27
0.57
0.24
Taxes
-3.03
0
-0.03
-0.03
Tax rate
-19.13
-0.33
-6.08
-16.15
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
12.84
0.27
0.54
0.2
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
12.84
0.27
0.54
0.2
yoy growth (%)
4,539.57
-49.03
169.95
46.32
NPM
0
0
0
0
