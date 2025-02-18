iifl-logo-icon 1
Shreenath Investment Company Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

82.5
(0%)
Feb 18, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-2

-0.15

-0.2

-0.06

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

0

0

Operating profit

-2.01

-0.15

-0.2

-0.06

OPM

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.09

-0.04

Interest expense

0

0

0

0

Other income

17.91

0.46

0.88

0.35

Profit before tax

15.88

0.27

0.57

0.24

Taxes

-3.03

0

-0.03

-0.03

Tax rate

-19.13

-0.33

-6.08

-16.15

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

12.84

0.27

0.54

0.2

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

12.84

0.27

0.54

0.2

yoy growth (%)

4,539.57

-49.03

169.95

46.32

NPM

0

0

0

0

