Shreenath Investment Company Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
307.42
187.47
130.45
61.47
Net Worth
307.67
187.72
130.7
61.72
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
29.6
20.5
9.15
0.09
Total Liabilities
337.27
208.22
139.85
61.81
Fixed Assets
0.05
0.05
0.06
0.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
311.87
208.09
139.71
61.71
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.02
0.02
Networking Capital
25.22
0.07
0.06
0.03
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
25.55
0.09
0.07
0.1
Sundry Creditors
-0.01
-0.01
-0.01
-0.05
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-0.31
0
2.13
-0.02
Cash
0.13
0.01
0.01
0
Total Assets
337.27
208.22
139.86
61.82
