Summary

Shreenath Investment Company Limited was incorporated in the year December 26, 1979. The Company is a Public Limited Company limited by shares domiciled in India.The Company made an investment of Rs 12,06,43,963 in equity shares of HDFC Bank Limited on 29 December 2016.During FY17-18, the Company made Investment in Mutual Fund. Further, Company had set a limit of Rs. 1000 crore under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 by passing Special Resolution on 29 September 2017.

