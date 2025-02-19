Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorFinance
Open₹82.5
Prev. Close₹0
Turnover(Lac.)₹0
Day's High₹82.5
Day's Low₹82.5
52 Week's High₹82.5
52 Week's Low₹82.5
Book Value₹15,637.12
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.06
P/E0.81
EPS101.53
Divi. Yield0
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.25
0.25
0.25
0.25
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
307.42
187.47
130.45
61.47
Net Worth
307.67
187.72
130.7
61.72
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
-0.01
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
15.88
0.27
0.57
0.24
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.09
-0.04
Tax paid
-3.03
0
-0.03
-0.03
Working capital
0.26
0
-0.12
0.11
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
1,162.56
-23.45
218.74
1.16
EBIT growth
5,618.1
-51.97
141.02
43.6
Net profit growth
4,539.57
-49.03
169.95
46.32
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
8,440.45
|37.1
|5,24,491.72
|3,705.81
|0.42
|14,991.41
|1,277.82
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,874.65
|194
|3,02,312
|10.69
|0.05
|70.82
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
124.3
|23.85
|1,55,841.93
|1,630.66
|1.26
|6,763.43
|39.82
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
228.95
|266.2
|1,40,375.81
|75.18
|0
|137.37
|39.05
Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd
BAJAJHLDNG
11,713
|55.5
|1,33,505.71
|83.99
|1.09
|120.04
|1,839.4
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Director
Ashwin Jain
Independent Director
Renu Jain
Independent Director
Ritesh Chopra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Priya Dhanuka
Independent Director
Bhavya Dilip Sundesha
Managing Director
Jatin Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shreenath Investment Company Ltd
Summary
Shreenath Investment Company Limited was incorporated in the year December 26, 1979. The Company is a Public Limited Company limited by shares domiciled in India.The Company made an investment of Rs 12,06,43,963 in equity shares of HDFC Bank Limited on 29 December 2016.During FY17-18, the Company made Investment in Mutual Fund. Further, Company had set a limit of Rs. 1000 crore under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 by passing Special Resolution on 29 September 2017.
Read More
The Shreenath Investment Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹82.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shreenath Investment Company Ltd is ₹2.06 Cr. as of 18 Feb ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shreenath Investment Company Ltd is 0.81 and 0.01 as of 18 Feb ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shreenath Investment Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shreenath Investment Company Ltd is ₹82.5 and ₹82.5 as of 18 Feb ‘25
Shreenath Investment Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.