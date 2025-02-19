iifl-logo-icon 1
Shreenath Investment Company Ltd Share Price

82.5
(0%)
Feb 18, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open82.5
  • Day's High82.5
  • 52 Wk High82.5
  • Day's Low82.5
  • 52 Wk Low 82.5
  • Turnover (lac)0
  • P/E0.81
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value15,637.12
  • EPS101.53
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2.06
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shreenath Investment Company Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

82.5

Prev. Close

0

Turnover(Lac.)

0

Day's High

82.5

Day's Low

82.5

52 Week's High

82.5

52 Week's Low

82.5

Book Value

15,637.12

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.06

P/E

0.81

EPS

101.53

Divi. Yield

0

Shreenath Investment Company Ltd Corporate Action

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

7 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 07 Aug, 2024

arrow

21 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

28 Jan 2025

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shreenath Investment Company Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shreenath Investment Company Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

19 Feb, 2025|11:06 PM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 68.82%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 68.82%

Non-Promoter- 31.18%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 31.18%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shreenath Investment Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.25

0.25

0.25

0.25

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

307.42

187.47

130.45

61.47

Net Worth

307.67

187.72

130.7

61.72

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

-0.01

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

15.88

0.27

0.57

0.24

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.09

-0.04

Tax paid

-3.03

0

-0.03

-0.03

Working capital

0.26

0

-0.12

0.11

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

1,162.56

-23.45

218.74

1.16

EBIT growth

5,618.1

-51.97

141.02

43.6

Net profit growth

4,539.57

-49.03

169.95

46.32

No Record Found

Shreenath Investment Company Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

8,440.45

37.15,24,491.723,705.810.4214,991.411,277.82

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,874.65

1943,02,31210.690.0570.8251.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

124.3

23.851,55,841.931,630.661.266,763.4339.82

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

228.95

266.21,40,375.8175.180137.3739.05

Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd

BAJAJHLDNG

11,713

55.51,33,505.7183.991.09120.041,839.4

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shreenath Investment Company Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Director

Ashwin Jain

Independent Director

Renu Jain

Independent Director

Ritesh Chopra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Priya Dhanuka

Independent Director

Bhavya Dilip Sundesha

Managing Director

Jatin Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shreenath Investment Company Ltd

Summary

Shreenath Investment Company Limited was incorporated in the year December 26, 1979. The Company is a Public Limited Company limited by shares domiciled in India.The Company made an investment of Rs 12,06,43,963 in equity shares of HDFC Bank Limited on 29 December 2016.During FY17-18, the Company made Investment in Mutual Fund. Further, Company had set a limit of Rs. 1000 crore under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 by passing Special Resolution on 29 September 2017.
Company FAQs

What is the Shreenath Investment Company Ltd share price today?

The Shreenath Investment Company Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹82.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shreenath Investment Company Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shreenath Investment Company Ltd is ₹2.06 Cr. as of 18 Feb ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shreenath Investment Company Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shreenath Investment Company Ltd is 0.81 and 0.01 as of 18 Feb ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shreenath Investment Company Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shreenath Investment Company Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shreenath Investment Company Ltd is ₹82.5 and ₹82.5 as of 18 Feb ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shreenath Investment Company Ltd?

Shreenath Investment Company Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at N/I%, 6 Month at N/I%, 3 Month at N/I% and 1 Month at N/I%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shreenath Investment Company Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shreenath Investment Company Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - N/I %
Institutions - N/I %
Public - N/I %

Invest wise with Expert advice

