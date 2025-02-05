Board Meeting 5 Feb 2025 28 Jan 2025

Quarterly Results SHREENATH INVESTMENTS CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/02/2025 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday, 05th February, 2025 at 04.00 PM at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the following: 1. The Un-audited Financial Results along with its limited review report for the quarter ended on 31st December, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.01.2025) As per PDF attached. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, meeting of the Board of Directors held on Wednesday 05th February 2025, at 04.00 P.M and concluded at 05.00 P.M., inter alia, approved the following: 1. The Un-audited Financial Results along with its limited review report for the Quarter and Nine Months ended on 31st December, 2024; 2. Appointment M/s. Pramod S Shah & Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries as a Secretarial Auditor to conduct Secretarial Audit of the Company for F.Y 2024-2025 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05/02/2025)

SHREENATH INVESTMENTS CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 07th November 2024 at 04.00 PM at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the following: 1. The Un-audited Financial Results along with its limited review report for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September 2024 Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, meeting of the Board of Directors held on Thursday 07th November, 2024, at 04.00 P.M and concluded at 05.00 P.M., inter alia, approved the following: 1. The Un-audited Financial Results along with its limited review report for the Half year and Quarter ended on 30th September 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 07.11.2024)

Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI(LODR),2015 meeting of the Members of the Company held on Thursday, 26th September 2024 at 12.00 PM and conclude at 1.00 PM, interalia approved the following: 1. Appointment of Director in place of Mr. Ashwin Pukhraj Jain (DIN: 00173983) Director of the Company, who retires by rotation and being eligible, offers himself for re-appointment.

SHREENATH INVESTMENTS CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 07th August 2024 at 04.00 PM at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the following: 1. The Un-audited Financial Results along with its limited review report for the Quarter ended on 30th June 2024. We request you to kindly take note of the same. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, meeting of the Board of Directors held on Wednesday 07th August, 2024, at 04.00 P.M and concluded at 05.00 P.M (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 07/08/2024)

Pursuant to Reg 30 of the SEBI (LODR) REgulation, 2015 meeting of the members of the Company held on Monday 15th July, 2024 at 3 p.m. and concluded at 4.30 p.m. inter alia approved the following: As attached herewith

SHREENATH INVESTMENTS CO.LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 23/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that pursuant to Regulation 29(1) (a) of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday 23rd May at 04.00 PM at the registered office of the Company to consider and approve the following: 1. The Audited Financial Results along with its Audit Report for the Quarter and year ended on 31st March 2024 2. Any other business We request you to kindly take note of the same. Pursuant to Reg 30 of the SEBI (LODR) 2015, meeting of the BOD held on Thursday, May 23, 2024, at 04.00 P.M and concluded at 04.45 P.M., inter alia, approved the following: 1. The Audited Financial Results along with its Audit Report for the Quarter and year ended on March 31, 2024. 2. To give approval for inter corporate loan of Rs. 200 crores as per agreed terms between lender and borrower. We would like to inform you that special resolution has been already passed by the members of the Company dated September 29, 2017 authorizing for Inter Corporate Loan & Investment or Guarantee or Security not exceeding Rs. 1,000 Crores. All necessary disclosures and filing related to said resolution has been complied by the Company. 3. Approved the authorization to operate the bank accounts, Demat accounts and Mutual Fund accounts being maintained by the Company (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 23/05/2024)

