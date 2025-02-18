iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shreenath Investment Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

82.5
(0%)
Feb 18, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shreenath Investment Company Ltd

Shreenath Investment Company Ltd FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2017Mar-2016Mar-2015Mar-2014

Profit before tax

15.88

0.27

0.57

0.24

Depreciation

-0.01

-0.02

-0.09

-0.04

Tax paid

-3.03

0

-0.03

-0.03

Working capital

0.26

0

-0.12

0.11

Other operating items

Operating

13.09

0.25

0.32

0.26

Capital expenditure

0

0

-0.18

0

Free cash flow

13.09

0.25

0.14

0.26

Equity raised

17.36

14.41

13.31

12.86

Investing

15.01

0.3

0.81

0.17

Financing

0

0

0

0

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

45.46

14.96

14.27

13.3

Shreenath Investment Company Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shreenath Investment Company Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.