Shreenath Investment Company Ltd Cash Flow Statement

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
Profit before tax
15.88
0.27
0.57
0.24
Depreciation
-0.01
-0.02
-0.09
-0.04
Tax paid
-3.03
0
-0.03
-0.03
Working capital
0.26
0
-0.12
0.11
Other operating items
Operating
13.09
0.25
0.32
0.26
Capital expenditure
0
0
-0.18
0
Free cash flow
13.09
0.25
0.14
0.26
Equity raised
17.36
14.41
13.31
12.86
Investing
15.01
0.3
0.81
0.17
Financing
0
0
0
0
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
45.46
14.96
14.27
13.3
