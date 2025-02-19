Shreenath Investment Company Limited was incorporated in the year December 26, 1979. The Company is a Public Limited Company limited by shares domiciled in India.The Company made an investment of Rs 12,06,43,963 in equity shares of HDFC Bank Limited on 29 December 2016.During FY17-18, the Company made Investment in Mutual Fund. Further, Company had set a limit of Rs. 1000 crore under section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 by passing Special Resolution on 29 September 2017.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.