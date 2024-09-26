|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|7 Aug 2024
|Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday,26th September, 2024 at 12.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company; Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR)REgulation,2015, we enclose herewith a summary of proceedings of the 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 26th September,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.09.2024) As per the list attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.