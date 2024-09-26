Annual General Meeting scheduled to be held on Thursday,26th September, 2024 at 12.00 p.m. at the registered office of the Company; Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR)REgulation,2015, we enclose herewith a summary of proceedings of the 44th Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 26th September,2024 (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.09.2024) As per the list attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 27/09/2024)