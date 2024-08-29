|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Book Closure Start Date
|Book Closure End Date
|BookCloser
|7 Aug 2024
|19 Sep 2024
|25 Sep 2024
|Fixing of Book Closure date from 17th September to 26th September 2024 (both days inclusive) Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015, we would like to inform you that the Register of Members and Shre Transfer books of the Company shall remain closed from 19th September,2024 to 25th September,2024(both days inclusive) for the purpose of 44th Annual General Meeting. 44th AGM of the members of the company, scheduled to be held on Thursday,26th September,2024 at 12.00 p.m. at 801-802, Dalamal Towers, Narmin Point, Mumbai-400021. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)
|BookCloser
|24 Jun 2024
|8 Jul 2024
|14 Jul 2024
|Newspaper Publication intimating Book Closure Date, Date of Extra Ordinary General Meeting, E-Voting. With reference to the subject matter, enclosed herewith the newspaper cuttings of the notice published in the issue of 22nd June 2024 in Free press journal and Navshakti Newspaper intimating Book Closure date, Date of Extra Ordinary General Meeting and the details pertaining to E-voting. Kindly take the same on record and oblige
