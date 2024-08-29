Fixing of Book Closure date from 17th September to 26th September 2024 (both days inclusive) Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015, we would like to inform you that the Register of Members and Shre Transfer books of the Company shall remain closed from 19th September,2024 to 25th September,2024(both days inclusive) for the purpose of 44th Annual General Meeting. 44th AGM of the members of the company, scheduled to be held on Thursday,26th September,2024 at 12.00 p.m. at 801-802, Dalamal Towers, Narmin Point, Mumbai-400021. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)