iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shreenath Investment Company Ltd Book Closer

82.5
(0%)
Feb 18, 2025|12:00:00 AM

CORPORATE ACTIONS

20/02/2024calendar-icon
19/02/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateBook Closure Start DateBook Closure End Date
BookCloser7 Aug 202419 Sep 202425 Sep 2024
Fixing of Book Closure date from 17th September to 26th September 2024 (both days inclusive) Pursuant to Regulation 42 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations,2015, we would like to inform you that the Register of Members and Shre Transfer books of the Company shall remain closed from 19th September,2024 to 25th September,2024(both days inclusive) for the purpose of 44th Annual General Meeting. 44th AGM of the members of the company, scheduled to be held on Thursday,26th September,2024 at 12.00 p.m. at 801-802, Dalamal Towers, Narmin Point, Mumbai-400021. Read less.. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024)
BookCloser24 Jun 20248 Jul 202414 Jul 2024
Newspaper Publication intimating Book Closure Date, Date of Extra Ordinary General Meeting, E-Voting. With reference to the subject matter, enclosed herewith the newspaper cuttings of the notice published in the issue of 22nd June 2024 in Free press journal and Navshakti Newspaper intimating Book Closure date, Date of Extra Ordinary General Meeting and the details pertaining to E-voting. Kindly take the same on record and oblige

Shreenath Investment Company Ltd: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shreenath Investment Company Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.