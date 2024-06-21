EGM:15.07.2024 with reference to the captioned subject, enclosed herewith please find the notice of the convening Extra ordinary general meeting of the members of the Company, scheduled to be held on Monday 15th July, 2024 at 03.00 P.M. at 801-802, Dalamal towers, Nariman Point, Mumbai- 400021, to transact the business as set out therein. We request you to kindly take note of the same and acknowledge the receipt. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 21.06.2024) Newspaper Publication intimating Book Closure Date, Date of Extra Ordinary General Meeting, E-Voting. With reference to the subject matter, enclosed herewith the newspaper cuttings of the notice published in the issue of 22nd June 2024 in Free press journal and Navshakti Newspaper intimating Book Closure date, Date of Extra Ordinary General Meeting and the details pertaining to E-voting. Kindly take the same on record and oblige (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/06/2024) With reference to the captioned subject matter, please find enclosed herewith proceedings of the Extra Ordinary General Meeting of the Company held on 15th July, 2024 from 3 p.m. to 4.30 p.m. Kindly take the same on record and oblige. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 15.07.2024) Scrutinizers Report on remote E-voting conducted with respect to resolution set out in the Meeting held on Monday,15th July, 2024 at 3.00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 17.07.2024)