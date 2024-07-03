iifl-logo-icon 1
Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd Company Summary

Jan 14, 2025|12:06:00 PM

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd Summary

M/s. Shreevatsaa Finance and Leasing Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Swastik Commerce and Finance Private Limited on 19.11.1986 with the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh and Uttaranchal. After 9 years of its existence, the Company changed itsname from Swastik Commerce and Finance Private Limited to Shreevatsaa Finance and Leasing Limited after taking Central Government approval dated 11.09.1995.M/s. Shree Vatsaa Finance & Leasing Limited, one of the fastest growing Kanpur based Non-Banking Finance Company, is an outcome of the professional entrepreneurship of its Chairmanship of Mr. Praveen Kumar Arora and his highly experienced and competent management team. The Company has been incorporated with the main objects to carry on the business of investments, financing and financial management. The Company retained a team of highly qualified and experienced professionals consisting of Chartered Accountants, Companies Secretaries, Management Consultants etc to provide their valuable services in field of Investment Consultancy Management, Company Law matters etc. from different segments.During FY 2016-17, Yashi Buildcon Pvt. Ltd. and Shivansh Land Developers Pvt. Ltd. ceased to be associate companies effective from 01 December 2016 respectively.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.