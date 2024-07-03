iifl-logo-icon 1
Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd Share Price

31.3
(0.00%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open32.8
  • Day's High32.84
  • 52 Wk High38.05
  • Prev. Close31.3
  • Day's Low29.81
  • 52 Wk Low 14.18
  • Turnover (lac)0.56
  • P/E54.91
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value22.38
  • EPS0.57
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)31.61
  • Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Finance

Open

32.8

Prev. Close

31.3

Turnover(Lac.)

0.56

Day's High

32.84

Day's Low

29.81

52 Week's High

38.05

52 Week's Low

14.18

Book Value

22.38

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

31.61

P/E

54.91

EPS

0.57

Divi. Yield

0

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd Corporate Action

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

17 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:23 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 250.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.00%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

10.1

10.1

10.1

10.1

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

12.2

11.82

11.48

11.05

Net Worth

22.3

21.92

21.58

21.15

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

-0.06

-0.21

0.56

-0.15

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

No Record Found

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director

Anil Kumar Sharma

Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir

Madhu Rani

Independent Non Exe. Director

Sudhir Kapoor

Independent Non Exe. Director

Shweta Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd

Summary

M/s. Shreevatsaa Finance and Leasing Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Swastik Commerce and Finance Private Limited on 19.11.1986 with the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh and Uttaranchal. After 9 years of its existence, the Company changed itsname from Swastik Commerce and Finance Private Limited to Shreevatsaa Finance and Leasing Limited after taking Central Government approval dated 11.09.1995.M/s. Shree Vatsaa Finance & Leasing Limited, one of the fastest growing Kanpur based Non-Banking Finance Company, is an outcome of the professional entrepreneurship of its Chairmanship of Mr. Praveen Kumar Arora and his highly experienced and competent management team. The Company has been incorporated with the main objects to carry on the business of investments, financing and financial management. The Company retained a team of highly qualified and experienced professionals consisting of Chartered Accountants, Companies Secretaries, Management Consultants etc to provide their valuable services in field of Investment Consultancy Management, Company Law matters etc. from different segments.During FY 2016-17, Yashi Buildcon Pvt. Ltd. and Shivansh Land Developers Pvt. Ltd. ceased to be associate companies effective from 01 December 2016 respectively.
Company FAQs

What is the Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd share price today?

The Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd is ₹31.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd is 54.91 and 1.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd is ₹14.18 and ₹38.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd?

Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.04%, 3 Years at 40.23%, 1 Year at 112.78%, 6 Month at 35.38%, 3 Month at 31.13% and 1 Month at -1.07%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.00 %

