Open₹32.8
Prev. Close₹31.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.56
Day's High₹32.84
Day's Low₹29.81
52 Week's High₹38.05
52 Week's Low₹14.18
Book Value₹22.38
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)31.61
P/E54.91
EPS0.57
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.1
10.1
10.1
10.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.2
11.82
11.48
11.05
Net Worth
22.3
21.92
21.58
21.15
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
-0.06
-0.21
0.56
-0.15
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director / Managing Director
Anil Kumar Sharma
Non-Exec & Non-Independent Dir
Madhu Rani
Independent Non Exe. Director
Sudhir Kapoor
Independent Non Exe. Director
Shweta Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd
Summary
M/s. Shreevatsaa Finance and Leasing Limited was originally incorporated in the name of Swastik Commerce and Finance Private Limited on 19.11.1986 with the Registrar of Companies, Uttar Pradesh and Uttaranchal. After 9 years of its existence, the Company changed itsname from Swastik Commerce and Finance Private Limited to Shreevatsaa Finance and Leasing Limited after taking Central Government approval dated 11.09.1995.M/s. Shree Vatsaa Finance & Leasing Limited, one of the fastest growing Kanpur based Non-Banking Finance Company, is an outcome of the professional entrepreneurship of its Chairmanship of Mr. Praveen Kumar Arora and his highly experienced and competent management team. The Company has been incorporated with the main objects to carry on the business of investments, financing and financial management. The Company retained a team of highly qualified and experienced professionals consisting of Chartered Accountants, Companies Secretaries, Management Consultants etc to provide their valuable services in field of Investment Consultancy Management, Company Law matters etc. from different segments.During FY 2016-17, Yashi Buildcon Pvt. Ltd. and Shivansh Land Developers Pvt. Ltd. ceased to be associate companies effective from 01 December 2016 respectively.
The Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹31.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd is ₹31.61 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd is 54.91 and 1.40 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd is ₹14.18 and ₹38.05 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 31.04%, 3 Years at 40.23%, 1 Year at 112.78%, 6 Month at 35.38%, 3 Month at 31.13% and 1 Month at -1.07%.
