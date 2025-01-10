Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
10.1
10.1
10.1
10.1
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
12.2
11.82
11.48
11.05
Net Worth
22.3
21.92
21.58
21.15
Minority Interest
Debt
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
22.3
21.92
21.58
21.15
Fixed Assets
0
0
0
0
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0
Networking Capital
21.6
20.79
20.39
19.88
Inventories
0.05
0.02
0.06
0.1
Inventory Days
0
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
0
Other Current Assets
21.83
20.97
20.56
20.05
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.28
-0.2
-0.23
-0.27
Cash
0.7
1.12
1.18
1.27
Total Assets
22.3
21.91
21.57
21.15
