Shreevatsaa Finance & Leasing Ltd Management Discussions

MANAGEMENT DISCUSSION & ANALYSIS REPORT

OVERVIEW

Your Company is a non-deposit non-systemically important NBFC with a record of consistent growth and profitability. This Management Discussion and Analysis Report have to be read in conjunction with the Companys financial statements, which follows this section. The financial statements have been prepared in compliance with the requirements of the Companies Act, 2013 and as per Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) and as per the directions issued by Reserve Bank of India for NonBanking Financial Companies from time to time, wherever applicable. The estimates and judgments relating to the financial statements have been made on a prudent and reasonable basis, in order that the financial statements reflect in a true and fair manner the form and substance of transactions, and reasonably present the Companys state of affairs and profits for the year. The following discussion may include forward looking statements which may involve risks and uncertainties, including but not limited to the risks inherent to Companys growth strategy, change in regulatory norms, economic conditions and other incidental factors. Actual results could differ materially.

INDIAN ECONOMIC OVERVIEW

The financial year 2022-23 was a landmark year for the Indian economy. While the global economy faced a growth slowdown in a high-interest rate environment, Indias economy was resilient. It became the worlds fifth largest economy. Unlike other emerging and developing economies, Indias resilience was not entirely dependent on fiscal stimulus but led by structural interventions by the Government of India such as Aatmanirbhar Bharat and the National Infrastructure Pipeline and stronger than anticipated private consumption.

According to ADB (Asian Development Bank), despite the global slowdown, Indias economic growth rate is stronger than in many peer economies and reflects relatively robust domestic consumption and lesser dependence on global demand.

Inflation has emerged as a global challenge owing to the surge in energy prices, non-food commodities, input prices disruptions of global supply chains and rising freight costs. In India, retail inflation measured by the Consumer Price Index (CPI) hit the highest of 7.79% in April 2022. India is presently known as one of the most important players in the global economic landscape. Our country is growing rapidly and is expected to become a US$ 5 trillion economy by 2025.

The Union Budget presented on February 01, 2023 highlighted the policies and investment incentives to look forward to in the next year. The investments in India have been riding high for the last few years. Investments here should always be a longterm story. The next 10 years will surely give good returns. Over the years, India has emerged as one of the fastest-growing economies in the world and an attractive investment destination driven by economic reforms and a large consumption base. We believe that NBFCs with superior capital adequacy, better margins,

According to RBIs surveys, both businesses and consumers hold optimistic outlooks for the future. However, the slowdown in global trade and output, coupled with geopolitical tensions, global financial conditions, and market volatility, pose risks to the overall economic outlook.

Amidst this volatility, the banking and non-banking financial service sectors in India remain healthy and financial markets have evolved in an orderly manner. The prolonged geopolitical tension between Russia and Ukraine adversely affected global trade and crude oil prices, leading to a tighter inflationary grip. RBIs Monetary Policy Committee increased the policy repo rate under the liquidity adjustment facility (LAF) by 225 basis points from 4.0% to 6.25% between May and December 2022.

FINANCIAL SERVICES INDUSTRY

"Indian NBFCs Set to Keep Rising In 2023"

The world seems to be recovering from the aftermath of the challenges posed in the last few years. Overall despite the challenges, India has emerged as a bright spot in terms of economic growth amidst an outlook of global slowdown. The World Bank has reported that India is better positioned to navigate global headwinds and handle global spill overs, as compared to other major emerging economies.

Also, it is heartening to see that the RBI and policymakers recognize the contribution of NBFCs in supporting real economic activity and meeting the credit demand, especially reaching the unbanked. RBI Scale based norms implemented last year have strengthened the sector while offering operational flexibility to meet the increasing credit demand and aid Indias economic growth.

During the last financial year, despite geopolitical events, extremely high global volatility in commodities, currencies, financial markets and increase in interest rates globally to tame the high inflation, NBFCs in India have weathered the storm well and exhibited resilience.

In 2023, NBFCs are expected to play a larger role in supporting the socioeconomic construct of the Indian economy. The opportunity for credit penetration remains very high in India. The NBFCs can set a new benchmark by introducing new business models with personalized offerings through digital platforms. CRISIL recently reported that riding on macroeconomic tailwinds, NBFCs are expected to see growth.

NBFCs with stronger business models, strong capital adequacy, strong underwriting capabilities and focus on digital strategy will continue to perform better and grow stronger in years to come. To benefit from the growth opportunities, many industrial groups have ventured into this segment with new business models. According to ICRAs recent report, in 2023 non-bank lenders will focus on reviving growth by improving asset quality supported by increasing retail demand and liquidity.

The financial services sector in India is a diversified sector consisting of commercial banks, insurance companies, non-banking financial companies, housing finance companies, co-operatives, pension funds, mutual funds and other smaller financial entities. Financial inclusion drive by RBI has expanded the target market to semi-urban and rural areas. NBFCs especially those catering to the urban and rural poor namely NBFC-MFIs and Asset Finance Companies have a complimentary role in the financial inclusion agenda of the country. Financial Services sector is poised to grow on the back of rising incomes, significant government attention and the increasing pace of digital adoption.

The Banking and Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) sector in India has witnessed significant market driven and regulatory events in the last decade. Cumulatively, these have had a profound impact on the industry. Some of the noteworthy developments include the issuance of new bank licences for universal banks, introduction of a new category of banks (small finance banks and payments banks); insolvency processes and the resolution of a few large non-performing assets (NPA) situations; and consolidation of public sector banks (PSBs), etc.

Financial inclusion has been a key agenda of the Central Government. To promote financial inclusion, the Central Bank has set up a pilot project in association with banks under which at least one district in each State/UT would be 100 per cent digitally enabled. The digital payment regime has grown since the introduction of fast payment systems, such as Immediate Payment Service (IMPS) and Unified Payment Interface (UPI), 35 which provide immediate credit to beneficiaries and are available round the clock.

RISK MANGEMENT

The very nature of the Companys business makes it susceptible to various kinds of risks. The Company encounters market risk, credit risk and operational risks in its daily business operations. The Company has framed a comprehensive Risk Management Policy which inter-alia lays down detailed processes and policies in various facets of the risk management function. Such comprehensive framework helps the company to minimize adverse impact of risks and also enable to leverage market opportunities.

Risk management practices seek to sustain and enhance short & long-term competitive advantage to the Company. It is integral to our business model, described as the "Practicable, Sustainable, Profitable and De-risked" (PSPD) model. Our core values and ethics provide the platform for our risk management practices.

NON-BANKING FINANCE COMPANY (NBFC) OUTLOOK:

The Non-Banking Financial Companies (NBFCs) sector plays a significant role in the Indian economy, providing credit to individuals, small and medium-sized enterprises, and rural areas, among others. NBFCs have emerged as a key segment in the financial sector, bridging the gap between banks and borrowers who are underserved or excluded from traditional banking services. In recent years, the sector has witnessed significant growth, fuelled by a rise in demand for credit and the emergence of new players. The sectors resilience and ability to innovate have been tested during times of economic turmoil, such as the COVID-19 pandemic.

As the economy has moved past the impact of the pandemic, the NBFCs sector is anticipated to experience a substantial growth in both FY2023 and FY2024, following the rebound of the economy. ICRA Ratings predicts that during these fiscal years, the sector will witness a loan growth of 10-12% and a rise in profitability by 50 basis points. The PCA framework implemented by RBI has created a level playing field for NBFCs with banks, thus enhancing corporate governance and leading to sustainable growth in the sector

NBFCs have solidified their position as an integral part of the financial services system. They also complement the banking system in achieving the agenda of financial inclusion. There has been a consistent rise in the credit extended by NBFCs as a proportion of GDP, with the aggregate outstanding amount at ? 31.5 lakhs crores as of September 2022.

For several years, NBFCs have rapidly emerged as an important segment of the Indian Financial System. The sector is now being recognized as complementary to the banking sector due to the implementation of innovative marketing strategies, introduction of tailor-made products, customer-oriented services and attractive rates of return and simplified procedures. NBFCs have emerged as a powerful force for financial inclusion in India, serving the bottom of the pyramid rural clients. NBFCs are characterized by their ability to provide niche financial services in the Indian economy. Because of their relative organizational flexibility leading to a better response mechanism, they are often able to provide tailor-made services relatively faster than banks. NBFCs are governed and are required to be registered with RBI, follow stringent prudential norms prescribed by RBI in the matters of capital adequacy, credit investment norms, asset-liability management, income recognition, accounting standards, asset classification, provisioning for NPA and several disclosure requirements. Besides this, RBI also supervises the functioning of NBFCs by conducting annual on-site audits through its officials. Such a rigorous regulatory framework ensures that NBFCs function properly and follow all the guidelines of RBI. Thus, in all respect the monitoring of NBFCs is similar to banks.

Indias financial sector is a highly diversified one comprising commercial banks, insurance companies, non-banking financial companies, co-operatives, pension funds, mutual funds and other smaller financial entities. The sector dominated by banking and non-banking financial companies (NBFCs) has witnessed exponential growth in the last decade driven largely by regulatory reforms and their ability to cater to unbanked areas through innovative products and service delivery mechanisms. However, in the past few years the sector was dealing with the contagion effects associated with the collapse of a few NBFCs and co-operative banks followed by the pandemic and global political conflicts. After challenging years, the NBFC industry has rebounded well in FY 23. The overall NBFC sector including Housing Finance Companies (HFCs) benefited from resurgent domestic economic activity leading to strong momentum in disbursements and bolstering higher business growth backed by various policy initiatives of the Government and the regulators. The momentum is expected to continue in the current year also. The outlook for the industry remains positive as the country strides on its growth trajectory leading to higher credit demand. The growth in credit is expected to be broad based across products and segments with key risks being elevated interest rates and inflation

RISK MANAGEMENT & GOVERNANCE

• Responsible for managing overall ERM, Internal Control, Compliance and Assurance activities.

• Co-ordinating with Internal Auditors & Functional Head for timely execution of Audit & compliance of Audit observation.

• Work with Business Management Group (BMG) of respective locations for process efficiency & productivity improvements.

• Ensure effective implementation of Standard Operating Procedure & Policies.

• Conducting management Audit & Special Audit as assigned by the Management/Audit Committee.

• Conducting Self-Assessment Survey for all Business Verticals.

INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEM

The Company has in place adequate internal control systems covering all its operations. Proper accounting records highlight the economy and efficiency of operations, safeguarding of assets against unauthorized use or losses, and the reliability of financial and operational information.

Some of the significant features of internal control system are:

• Financial and Commercial functions have been structured to provide adequate support and control of the business.

• Risk Management policy has been adopted by the Company.

• The Company has an Internal Audit System conducted by the internal auditor of the Company. Standard operating procedures and guidelines are reviewed periodically to ensure adequate control.

SEGMENT WISE/ PRODUCT WISE PERFORMANCE

As the Company is in only one line of business, product wise and/or segment wise disclosure of performance is not required to be made.