Notice of the 38th AGM of members of the Company to be held on Tuesday, 10th September 2024 at 9:00 A.M at Hotel Celebration, Celebration Crossing, Near Gumti Gurudwara, Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh-208012 Proceedings of the 38th Annual General Meeting of the Company as per Regulation 30, read with Part A of Sched Appointment of Statutory Auditor ule III of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 10.09.2024) Consolidated Scrutinizers Report on remote-evoting and voting through poll at the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on 10.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 11.09.2024)