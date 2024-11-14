Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 6 Nov 2024

SHREEVATSAA FINANCE & LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-audited financial results for the Second quarter and half year ended September 30 2024. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on, November 14, 2024, have inter-alia taken the following decisions: (a) Taken note of Limited Review Certificate dated November 14, 2024, issued by Tandon & Mahendra Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company regarding unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024; (b) Considered and approved the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

SHREEVATSAA FINANCE & LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. We wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on Monday, August 12, 2024, have inter-alia taken the following decisions: (a) Taken note of Limited Review Certificate dated August 12, 2024, issued by Tandon & Mahendra Chartered Accountants, Statutory Auditors of the Company regarding unaudited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024; (b) Considered and approved the Standalone Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on June 30, 2024. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 06:30 p.m. and concluded at 07:05 p.m. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 12/08/2024)

Board Meeting 13 Jun 2024 14 Jun 2024

The Board of Directors at their meeting held on 13th June 2024, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee and subject to the approval of the shareholders, has approved the appointment of M/s Tandon & Mahendra, Chartered Accountants as the Statutory Auditors of the Company to fill the Casual vacancy caused due to resignation of M/s. R Mohla & Co. Chartered Accountant.

Board Meeting 29 May 2024 9 May 2024

SHREEVATSAA FINANCE & LEASING LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. Audited financial results of the Company for the quarter and year ended on March 31 2024. 2. Other usual routine matters including any other matter brought forward before the Board with the kind consent of the Chairman. Further to our intimation dated May 09, 2024 and pursuant to Regulations 30 and 33 of the Listing Regulations, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of SHREEVATSAA FINANCE AND LEASING LIMITED (the Company) at its meeting held on today i.e Wednesday, May 29, 2024, interalia considered and approved: (a) Taken note of Audit Report given by the Statutory Auditors of the Company on Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024. (b) The Audited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and financial year ended March 31, 2024 along with Statement of Assets and Liabilities and Cash Flow Statement as at year ended March 31, 2024. (c) Re-appointment of Rabi Satapathy & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the financial year 2024-2025. Read less.. Re-appointment of M/s Rabi Satapathy & Associates, as Secretarial Auditor of the Company for Financial Year 2024-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024