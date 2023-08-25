To,

The Members,

Your Companys Directors have immense pleasure in presenting their 37th Annual Report on the business and operations of the Company together with the Annual Financial Statements for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, prepared in accordance with the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 read with rules made thereunder and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (as amended).

FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE (STANDALONE)

The Company has earned a Net Profit After Tax (PAT) of Rs. 33,62,333/- (Rupees Thirty Three Lakh Sixty Two Thousand Three Hundred Thirty Three Only).

A Summary of the Financial position is mentioned herein below: -.

(Amount in Rupees) Particulars Year ended 31.03.2023 Year ended 31.03.2022 Profit Before Tax and Depreciation 46,27,379 59,04,159 Depreciation - - Profit Before Tax 46,27,379 59,04,159 Current Tax 12,17,795 14,85,959 Less: MAT Credit Entitlement - - Net Current Tax 12,17,795 14,85,959 Deferred Tax written Back 2009 242 Short Provision for Income Tax (49,260) 1,00,243 Profit after Tax 33,62,333 43,17,715

OPERATIONS

During the year under review the overall performance of the Company was steady and satisfactory. The Company has been mainly carrying on the business of sale and purchase of shares, securities, and units.

The Company continues to focus its main attention on cost reduction, Assets/Liability - Management and collection. Your Company managed to carry out all its business and commercial obligations in time and with dignity.

Your Directors shall continue to put in all efforts to increase the business of the company and are confident of even better and brighter prospects of the Company.

The Company is considering various possibilities for optimizing the present business activities and also other business proposals, keeping in view the profitability and stability of business of the Company. The Company is also pursuing the possibility into other related activities.

DIVIDEND

With a view to provide a cushion for any financial contingencies in the future and to strengthen the financial position of the Company, your directors have decided not to recommend any dividend for the period under review.

GENERAL RESERVES

During the year under review, an amount of Rs. 33,74,736/- (Rupees Thirty Three Lakh Seventy Four Thousand Seven Hundred Thirty Six Only) was transferred to General Reserves.

DEPOSITS The details in regard to deposits, covered under Chapter V of the Companies Act, 2013 are mentioned hereunder; a) Amount accepted during the year Nil b) Amount remained unpaid or unclaimed as at the end of the year Nil c) Default in repayment of deposits or payment of interest thereon during the year and if so, number of such cases and the total amount involved: i) at the beginning of the year N/A ii) maximum during the year N/A iii) at the end of the year N/A

The company does not have deposits which are in contradiction of Chapter V of the Act.

SUBSIDIARIES, JOINT VENTURES AND ASSOCIATE COMPANIES

The Company does not have any Subsidiary, Joint Venture and Associate Company.

LISTING

The equity shares of your Company are listed with BSE.

NBFC STATUS

The Company is duly registered with Reserve Bank of India as Non-Deposit taking Non Systemically Important NBFC. Since the Company has neither accepted any deposit nor it intends to accept any deposit hence it has duly been passing appropriate resolution in each financial year.

MATTERS RELATED TO DIRECTORS AND KEY MANGERIAL PERSONNEL

During the year, there was no change in the composition of the Board.

None of the appointed Directors are disqualified from appointment under Section 164 of the Companies Act 2013.

At the ensuing Annual General Meeting, Ms. Madhu Rani (DIN: 08025773), Non-Executive and Non-Independent Director of the Company would be liable retire by rotation and being eligible for the re-appointment, offers himself for re-appointment.

At the ensuing General Meeting, Your Board recommended for members approval for the re-appointment of Mr. Anil Kumar Sharma (DIN: 02463893) as a Managing Director of the Company for second term of a period of 5 (Five) years with effect from September 18, 2023 till September 17, 2028.

DECLARATIONS BY INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS

The Company has received declarations from all the Independent Directors of the Company confirming that they meet with the criteria of independence as prescribed under sub-section (6) of Section 149 of the Companies Act, 2013.

BOARD EVALUATION

Pursuant to the provisions of the Companies Act, 2013 and SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Board has carried out an annual performance evaluation of its own performance, the Directors individually as well as the evaluation of the working of its Audit, Nomination and Remuneration and Compliance Committees. The manner in which the evaluation has been carried out has been explained in the Corporate Governance Report.

NUMBER OF BOARD MEETING

During the year under review, 6 (Six) Board Meetings were convened and held. The intervening gap between the meetings was within the period prescribed under the Companies Act, 2013. The details of the Board Meeting are set out in the Corporate Governance Report which forms part of this Report.

PARTICULARS OF EMPLOYEES

Your Directors appreciate the significant contribution made by the employees to the operations of your Company during the period.

The information required on particulars of employees under Section 134(3) (g) and Section 197(12) of the Companies Act, 2013 and Rule 5 of the Companies (Appointment and Remuneration of Managerial Personnel) Rules, 2014, is given in a separate Annexure I to this Directors Report.

CHANGE IN THE NATURE OF THE COMPANYS BUSINESS ETC.

There has been no change in the nature of the Companys business or in the class of the business in which the company has an interest. Company has no subsidiary.

EXTRACT OF ANNUAL RETURN

In accordance with the provisions of Section 134(3)(a) and 92(3) of Companies Act, 2013 read with rules framed thereunder, the Annual Return for the financial year 2022-2023 will be available on the website, once filed with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs after the ensuing Annual General Meeting and can be accessed through the link https://www.svfl.co.in/Annual Return.html

STATUTORY AUDITORS

The Members of the Company at their Annual General Meeting held on September 06, 2022, have re-appointed M/s. R. Mohla & Co, Chartered Accountants (Firm Registration No. 003716C), as the statutory auditors of the Company for a period of 5 (Five) years commencing from the conclusion of the 36th AGM held on September 06, 2022 until the conclusion of 41st AGM of the Company to be held in the year 2027. Pursuant to the provisions of Companies Amendment Act, 2017, notified on May 7, 2018, ratification of appointment of Statutory Auditors at every AGM is no more a legal requirement. Accordingly, the Notice convening the ensuing AGM does not carry any resolution on ratification of appointment of Statutory Auditors.

EXPLANATION TO AUDITORS REMARKS

The Auditors Report does not contain any qualification, reservation, remarks or disclaimer and therefore does not call for any further comments or explanations.

PARTICULARS OF CONTRACTS OR ARRANGEMENT WITH RELATED PARTIES

All contracts or arrangements or transactions entered into by the company with its related parties during the financial year were on arms-length basis and do not attract the provisions of Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013.

Suitable disclosure as required by the Accounting Standards-18 has been made in the notes to the Financial Statement. Accordingly, the disclosure of related party transactions as required under Section 134(3) (h) of the Companies Act, 2013 forms part of this Report in Form AOC-2 as Annexure II.

Your Directors also draw attention of the members to Note No. 23 of the financial statements, which set out related party disclosure.

SECRETARIAL AUDIT REPORT

In terms of Section 204 of the Act and Rules made there under, Mr. Rabindra Kumar Satapathy, Practicing Company Secretary (Membership No. 8282) of M/s. Rabi Satapathy & Associates, New Delhi have been appointed Secretarial Auditor of the Company.

The report of the Secretarial Auditor is enclosed as Annexure III to this report. The report is self-explanatory and does not call for any further comments.

MATERIAL CHANGES AND COMMITMENT, IF ANY, AFFECTING THE FINANCIAL POSITION OF THE COMPANY OCCURRED BETWEEN THE END OF THE FINANCIAL YEAR TO WHICH THIS FINANCIAL STATEMENTS RELATE AND THE DATE OF THE REPORT

Except as disclosed elsewhere in this report, no material changes and commitments which could affect the Companys financial position have occurred between the end of the financial year of the Company and the date of this report.

PARTICULARS OF LOANS, GUARANTEES, INVESTMENTS UNDER SECTION 186

Details of loans, guarantees and investments covered by the provisions of section 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 are given in the notes to the financial statements.

DISCLOSURE RELATING TO SWEAT EQUITY SHARES

The Company has not issued any sweat equity shares during the year under review and hence no information as per provisions of Rule 8(13) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 has been furnished.

DISCLOSURE RELATING TO EMPLOYEE STOCK OPTION SCHEME AND EMPLOYEE STOCK PURCHASE SCHEME

The Company has not issued any employee stock option scheme and employee stock purchase scheme and hence no information as provisions of Rule 12(9) of the Companies (Share Capital and Debenture) Rules, 2014 and SEBI (Employee Share Based Employee Benefits) Regulations, 2014, has been furnished.

AUDIT COMMITTEE

Details pertaining to composition of Audit Committee as per Section 177 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Meetings of the Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 are included in the report on Corporate Governance. All the recommendations made by Audit Committee were accepted by Board.

NOMINATION & REMUNERATION COMMITTEE

Details pertaining to composition of Nomination & Remuneration Committee as per Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Meetings of the Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 are included in the report on Corporate Governance.

STAKEHOLDERS RELATIONSHIP COMMITTEE

Details pertaining to composition of Stakeholders Relationship Committee as per Section 178 of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 6 of the Companies (Meetings of the Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 are included in the report on Corporate Governance.

VIGIL MECHANISM

In pursuant to the provisions of Section 177(9) & (10) read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Meetings of the Board and its Powers) Rules, 2014 of the Companies Act, 2013, a Vigil Mechanism for Directors and Employees of the Company to report genuine concerns has been established.

REMUNERATION POLICY

The Board has on the recommendation of the Nomination & Remuneration Committee framed a policy for selection and appointment of Directors, Senior Management and their remuneration. The Remuneration Policy is stated in the Corporate Governance Report.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE

As per the requirement of Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 the Company must necessarily comply with the Corporate Governance norms. Accordingly, the Company has duly complied with the Corporate Governance norms to the extent and in the manner as set out in the Report on Corporate Governance annexed herewith which forms part of this report.

CONSERVATION OF ENERGY, TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION AND FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNINGS AND OUTGO

The particulars as required under the provisions of Section 134(3) (m) of the Companies Act, 2013 read with Rule 8 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 in respect of conservation of energy, foreign exchange earnings and outgo and technology absorption have not been furnished considering the nature of activities undertaken by the Company during the year under review. However, the following information is being set out under this head:

The operations of the Company are not energy intensive yet, but all possible measures shall be taken to conserve the energy in all related areas.

(i) CONSERVATION OF ENERGY:

The operations of the Company are not energy intensive yet, but besides that all possible measures shall be taken to conserve the energy in all related areas.

(ii) TECHNOLOGY ABSORPTION & RESEARCH AND DEVELOPMENT:

The Company has not imported any technology and has not established any separated research and development unit; however, the Company shall always keep itself updated with latest technological innovations by way of constant communications and personal discussions with the experts.

(iii) FOREIGN EXCHANGE EARNING AND OUTGO:

During the year under review there was no foreign exchange earnings or outgo.

DISCLOSURE UNDER THE SEXUAL HARASSMENT OF WOMEN AT WORKPLACE (PREVENTION, PROHIBITION AND REDRESSAL) ACT, 2013

The company has in place an Anti-Sexual Harassment Policy in line with the requirements of Section 22 and Section 28 of The Sexual Harassment of Woman at the Workplace (Prevention, Prohibition and Redressal) Act, 2013. Internal Complaint Committee has been set up to redress complaints received regarding sexual harassment. All employees (permanent, contractual, temporary, trainees) are covered under this policy.

The following is a summary of sexual harassment complaints received and disposed off during the year 2022-23.

No. of complaints received during: The financial year 2022-2023 : 0 No of Complaints disposed of : 0

DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITY STATEMENT:

In terms of provisions 134(3) (c) of the Companies Act, 2013, your directors further confirm as under:

-1- That in preparation of the annual accounts, the applicable accounting standards had been followed along with proper explanation relating to material departures;

-I- That the Directors had selected such accounting policies and applied them consistently and made judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent so as to give a true and fair view of the state of affairs of the Company at the end of financial period and of Profit or Loss of the Company for that period;

-I- That the Directors had taken proper and sufficient care for the maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provision of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting fraud and other irregularities;

-I- That the Directors had laid down internal financial controls to be followed by the Company and that such internal financial controls are adequate and were operating effectively;

-I- That the Directors had devised proper systems to ensure compliance with the provisions of all applicable laws and that such systems were adequate and operating effectively.

CORPORATE SOCIAL RESPONSIBILITY:

The provisions of Section 135 of companies Act, 2013 are not applicable on your Company.

MANAGEMENTS DISCUSSION AND ANALYSIS REPORT:

In compliance with the requirement of Regulation 34(2)(e) of Listing Regulations, the Managements Discussion and Analysis

Report for the year under review is presented in separate section as Annexure IV to this Annual Report.

RISK MANAGEMENT POLICY

The Company has developed and implemented a risk management policy which identifies major risks which may threaten the existence of the Company. The same has also been adopted by your Board and is also subject to its review from time to time.

Risk mitigation process and measures have been also formulated and clearly spelled out in the said policy.

ACKNOWLEDGEMENT

Your directors wish to place on record their appreciation and thanks for the cooperation, support and assistance extended by shareholders, employees, associates, customers, Bankers, Government Agencies and all other concerns.