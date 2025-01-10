TO THE MEMBERS OF SHREYAS INTERMEDIATES LIMITED

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of SHREYAS INTERMEDIATES LIMITED ( the Company‘), which comprise the balance sheet as at 31 March 2024, the statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the statement of cash flows and the statement of changes in equity for the year then ended and a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information.

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the accounting principles generally accepted in India including the Ind As, of the state of affairs (financial position) of the company as at 31st March 2024, and its profit (financial performance including other comprehensive income), its cash flow and the changes in equity for the year ended on that date.

Basis of Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143 (10) of the Companies Act, 2013 (-the Act ). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditor‘s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and Rules there under, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were most significance in our audit of the Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

Other Information

The Company‘s Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Director Report and Corporate Governance Report but does not include the Financial Statements and our auditor‘s report thereon

Our opinion on the Financial Statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Financial Statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Financial Statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

When we read the other information, if we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Management s Responsibility for the Financial Statements

The Company‘s Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in Section 134(5) of the Companies Act, 2013 (-the Act ) with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance including other comprehensive income, cash flows and changes in equity of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, and other accounting principles generally accepted in India.

This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Company‘s ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Auditor s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditor‘s report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Financial Statements.

A further description of our responsibilities for the audit of the Financial Statements is included in Appendix -1 of this auditor‘s report.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) in our opinion proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books;

(c) the Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flow dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.;

(d) in our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act.

(e) on the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31 March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31 March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act;

(f) with respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in

-Annexure A . Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Company‘s internal financial controls over financial reporting; and

(g) with respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditor‘s Report in accordance with

Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us : i. The company has no pending litigation which would impact its financial position except those disclosed in financial statements;

ii. The company did not have any long-term contract including derivative contract for which there were any material foreseeable losses;

iii. There were no amounts which were required by the company to be transferred to the

Investor Education and Protection Fund, and;

iv. a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity (-Intermediaries ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company (-Ultimate Beneficiaries ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity (-Funding Parties ), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the

Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party

(-Ultimate Beneficiaries ) or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries.

c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that:

As required by the Companies (Auditor‘s Report) Order, 2016 (-the Order ) issued by the

Central Government of India in terms of section 143(11) of the Act, we give in the Annexure B, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraph 3 and 4 of the Order.

For A Sachdev & Co Chartered Accountants FRN: 001307C CA Brijendra Kumar Agarwal Partner M.No. 090771 UDIN.24090771BKFCPH8665 Place: Mumbai Date: 27th May 2024

APPENDIX-1

(Referred to in Auditor‘s Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements‘ paragraph of the independent Auditor‘s Report)

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgement and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedure responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143 (3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of management‘s use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Company‘s ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditor‘s report to the related disclosures in the Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusion are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditor‘s report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the Financial Statements, including the disclosures, and whether the Financial Statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditor‘s report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

For A Sachdev & Co Chartered Accountants FRN: 001307C CA Brijendra Kumar Agarwal Partner M.No. 090771 Place: Mumbai Date: the 27th May 2024

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITOR S REPORT

(Referred to in paragraph 1(f) under Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements‘ section of our report to the Members of SHREYAS INTERMEDIATES LIMITED of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SHREYAS INTERMEDIATES LIMITED (-the Company ) as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Management s Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Company‘s management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to company‘s policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the -Guidance Note ) and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness.

Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditor‘s judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for my /our audit opinion on the Company‘s internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

A companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

For A Sachdev & Co Chartered Accountants FRN: 001307C CA Brijendra Kumar Agarwal Partner M.No. 090771 Place: Mumbai Date: the 27th May 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditor s Report of SHREYAS INTERMEDIATES LIMITED for the Year ended as on 31st March 2024

Annexure referred to in paragraph 2 under the heading "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" of our report on even date:-

i. a) i. The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment;

ii. The Company has maintained proper records, showing full particulars of its intangible Assets.

b) The Property, Plant and Equipment are been physically verified by the management at regular intervals based on the programme of verification which in our opinion is reasonable. All the major Property, Plant and Equipment have been verified by the management in the current year and discrepancies noticed on such physical verification were not material and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of accounts.

c) The title deeds of immoveable properties are held in the name of the company.

d) The Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right-of-use assets) or intangible assets during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(i)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

e) The title deeds of immovable properties are held in the name of the company. Based on the information and explanations furnished to us, no proceedings have been initiated on or are pending against the Company for holding benami property under the Prohibition of Benami Property Transactions Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) (formerly the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988)) and Rules made thereunder, and therefore the question of our commenting on whether the Company has appropriately disclosed the details in its standalone financial statements does not arise.

ii. a) The inventories have been physically verified by the management during the year at reasonable interval. According to information & explanations given to us, the discrepancies noticed on verification between the physical stock and books record, have been properly dealt with in the Books of accounts.

b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks on the basis of security of current assets; and the Company has filed quarterly returns or statements with such banks. No material differences have been observed therein. The Company has not taken borrowings from financial institution.

iii. According to information & explanations given to us, the Company has not granted any loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, limited liabilities partnership or other parties covered in the register maintained under section 189 of the Companies Act, 2013. Hence, reporting under clause (a) to (f) of Para 3(iii) are not applicable.

iv. The Company has not entered into any transaction in respect of loans, investments, guarantee and securities, which attracts compliance to the provisions of the sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013. Therefore the paragraph 3(iv) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

v. In our opinion and according to information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted deposits in terms of the provisions of section 73 to 76 of the Companies Act, 2013 and rules framed there under. Therefore, the paragraph 3(v) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

vi. We have reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the rules prescribed by the Central Government for maintenance of cost records u/s 148(1) of the Companies Act 2013 in relation to products manufactured and are of the opinion that prima facie, the prescribed accounts and records have been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records.

vii. a) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the books of accounts, the company has been generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including provident fund, employee state insurance, income tax, service tax, value added tax, cess and other statutory dues during the year with the appropriate authorities. As on 31st March 2024, there are no undisputed statutory dues payables for a period exceeding more than six month from the date they become payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, there are dues of Sales Tax, Customs, Wealth Tax, Excise Duty Cess which have not been deposited on account of disputes and as are given below:

Name of Statute (Nature of Dues) Forum where Dispute are pending Period to which the amount relates Amount (Rs. In Lacs) The Central Excise Act,1994 CESTAT July 2007 to October 2007 Rs.164.71 The Central Excise Act,1994 CESTAT 6th November 2009 to 25th November 2009 Rs.129.16 The Central Excise Act,1994 CESTAT 2005-06 to 2008-09 Rs.127.48 The Central Excise Act,1994 CESTAT January 2005- December 2010 Rs.32.21 The Central Excise Act,1994 CESTAT January 2005 December 2010 Rs.2.45 The Securitization & Reconstruction of Financial Assets and Enforcement of Securities Act 2002 (SARFAES) Act 2002 Debt Recovery Tribunal May 2009 to 25th November 2010 Rs.41.38

viii. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, there are no transactions in the books of account that has been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961, that has not been recorded in the books of account.

ix. a) Based on our audit procedures and on the basis of information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records, we are of the opinion that the Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the repayment of interest thereon to the lenders and hence reporting under clause 3(ix) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

b) The Company has not been declared as willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the term loans have been applied, on an overall basis, for the purposes for which they were obtained.

d) In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, funds raised on short term basis have not been utilised for long term purposes.

e). According to the information and explanations given to us and on an overall examination of the standalone financial statements of the Company, we report that the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f). According to the information and explanations given to us and procedures performed by us, we report that the Company has not raised loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies

xi. a). During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, we have neither come across any instance of fraud by the Company or any fraud on the Company by its officers or employees, noticed or reported during the year, nor have we been informed of any such case by the management.

b). During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, a report under Section 143(12) of the Act, in Form ADT-4, as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 was not required to be filed with the Central Government. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3(xi)(b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c). During the course of our examination of the books and records of the Company, carried out in accordance with the generally accepted auditing practices in India, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not received any whistle-blower complaints during the year

xii. The company is not a Nidhi Company, therefore para 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii. In our opinion and according to the information provided to use, the transaction entered with the related partied are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Act and are disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv. a). In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company has an internal audit system commensurate with the size and nature of its business.

b). The reports of the Internal Auditor for the period under audit have been considered by us.

xv. According to the information provided to us, the company has not entered into any non-cash transaction with directors or the persons connected with him covered under section 192 of the Companies Act 2013. Therefore, paragraph 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

xvi. a) According to the information provided to us, the company is not required to be registered under section 45IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Therefore, paragraph 3(xvi) (a) of the Order is not applicable to the company.

b) The Company has not conducted non-banking financial / housing finance activities during the year. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3 (xvi) (b) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India. Accordingly, the reporting under Clause 3 (xvi) (c) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

d). Based on the information and explanations provided by the management of the Company, the Group has no CICs as part of the Group. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year and in the immediately preceding financial year.

xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under Clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx. a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) on other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

(b) The Company does not have any ongoing projects as at the end of the previous financial year.

xxi. The Company is not required to prepare consolidated Ind AS financial statement. Therefore, paragraph 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.