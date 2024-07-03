Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorChemicals
Open₹13.05
Prev. Close₹12.81
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.65
Day's High₹13.05
Day's Low₹12.17
52 Week's High₹20.2
52 Week's Low₹8.57
Book Value₹1.84
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)86.3
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
70.85
70.85
70.85
70.85
Preference Capital
4
4
4
4
Reserves
-56.88
-55.29
-53.73
-52.37
Net Worth
17.97
19.56
21.12
22.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0.48
0.49
yoy growth (%)
0
-100
-2.54
-93.5
Raw materials
0
0
0
-0.01
As % of sales
0
0
0
3.13
Employee costs
-0.01
-0.01
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.46
-2.03
-3.29
-2.85
Depreciation
-1.7
-2.04
-4.05
-4.05
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.89
Working capital
-0.71
0.72
0.29
0.73
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
-100
-2.54
-93.5
Op profit growth
-39.26
-587.73
1,178.78
-100.84
EBIT growth
-27.84
-38.18
15.97
-44.04
Net profit growth
-27.84
-38.19
68.61
-61.51
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Pidilite Industries Ltd
PIDILITIND
2,896
|75.85
|1,49,068.9
|542
|0.55
|2,976.92
|169.79
SRF Ltd
SRF
2,273.55
|57.64
|67,731.59
|225.11
|0.32
|2,615.87
|367.56
Linde India Ltd
LINDEINDIA
6,613.8
|123.29
|53,926.81
|104.39
|0.19
|634.42
|416.08
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
FLUOROCHEM
3,871.1
|114.11
|45,276.87
|144
|0.07
|1,199
|559.21
Godrej Industries Ltd
GODREJIND
1,097.3
|433.64
|38,697.87
|152.52
|0
|1,075.46
|52.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Whole Time Director & CEO
Surya Prakash Pandey
Independent Director
Neelam Yashpal Arora
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Bhavesh Vrujlal Gondaliya
Non Executive Director
Dinesh Shankarlal Sharma
Independent Director
Nainesh Sumanti Rai Desai
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shreyas Intermediates Ltd
Summary
Shreyas Intermediates Limited (SIL) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in Nov.89 and was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company in Apr.92. The company was promoted by Dinesh Sharma, who is also the Managing Director of the Company. It is engaged in the manufacture of napthalene-based dye-intermediates. Initially, SIL produced H-acid with an installed capacity of 1080 tpa. The plant is located at Lote Parshuram in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Dyes, Pigments and Pigment Intermediates.In Dec.93, the company came out with its initial public offering, aggregating Rs 3.29 cr, to diversify into the manufacture of copper phthalocyanine blue (crude) and copper phthalocyanine green, with a capacity of 540 tpa and 321 tpa respectively. The estimated cost of the project was Rs 8.60 cr. Both the products have good export potential especially in the US and Germany.The products of SIL find application in the manufacture of plastic colours, direct colours, inks, rubber paints and in the paint industry.During the year 1999-2000, due to absolute fall in the profitability of H-Acid the production of H-Acid was suspended and the company has converted its plant to manufacture pigments. The plant for the manufacture of H-Acid had started producing CPC crude after conversion in 2001-02.Pursuant to the Order dated 12th August, 2004, of the High Court of Judicature at Bombay sanctioning the Scheme of Amalgamation of Shruti
The Shreyas Intermediates Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.18 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shreyas Intermediates Ltd is ₹86.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shreyas Intermediates Ltd is 0 and 6.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shreyas Intermediates Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shreyas Intermediates Ltd is ₹8.57 and ₹20.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shreyas Intermediates Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.92%, 3 Years at 10.05%, 1 Year at 24.37%, 6 Month at 20.06%, 3 Month at 23.77% and 1 Month at -11.72%.
