Shreyas Intermediates Ltd Share Price

12.18
(-4.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open13.05
  • Day's High13.05
  • 52 Wk High20.2
  • Prev. Close12.81
  • Day's Low12.17
  • 52 Wk Low 8.57
  • Turnover (lac)0.65
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value1.84
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)86.3
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

Shreyas Intermediates Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Chemicals

Open

13.05

Prev. Close

12.81

Turnover(Lac.)

0.65

Day's High

13.05

Day's Low

12.17

52 Week's High

20.2

52 Week's Low

8.57

Book Value

1.84

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

86.3

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Shreyas Intermediates Ltd Corporate Action

5 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

16 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

5 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Sep, 2024

arrow

Shreyas Intermediates Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

View More

View More

Shreyas Intermediates Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:22 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 57.20%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 57.20%

Non-Promoter- 9.45%

Institutions: 9.45%

Non-Institutions: 33.33%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shreyas Intermediates Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

70.85

70.85

70.85

70.85

Preference Capital

4

4

4

4

Reserves

-56.88

-55.29

-53.73

-52.37

Net Worth

17.97

19.56

21.12

22.48

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.48

0.49

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-2.54

-93.5

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.01

As % of sales

0

0

0

3.13

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.46

-2.03

-3.29

-2.85

Depreciation

-1.7

-2.04

-4.05

-4.05

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.89

Working capital

-0.71

0.72

0.29

0.73

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

-100

-2.54

-93.5

Op profit growth

-39.26

-587.73

1,178.78

-100.84

EBIT growth

-27.84

-38.18

15.97

-44.04

Net profit growth

-27.84

-38.19

68.61

-61.51

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Shreyas Intermediates Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Pidilite Industries Ltd

PIDILITIND

2,896

75.851,49,068.95420.552,976.92169.79

SRF Ltd

SRF

2,273.55

57.6467,731.59225.110.322,615.87367.56

Linde India Ltd

LINDEINDIA

6,613.8

123.2953,926.81104.390.19634.42416.08

Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd

FLUOROCHEM

3,871.1

114.1145,276.871440.071,199559.21

Godrej Industries Ltd

GODREJIND

1,097.3

433.6438,697.87152.5201,075.4652.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Shreyas Intermediates Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Whole Time Director & CEO

Surya Prakash Pandey

Independent Director

Neelam Yashpal Arora

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Bhavesh Vrujlal Gondaliya

Non Executive Director

Dinesh Shankarlal Sharma

Independent Director

Nainesh Sumanti Rai Desai

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shreyas Intermediates Ltd

Summary

Shreyas Intermediates Limited (SIL) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in Nov.89 and was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company in Apr.92. The company was promoted by Dinesh Sharma, who is also the Managing Director of the Company. It is engaged in the manufacture of napthalene-based dye-intermediates. Initially, SIL produced H-acid with an installed capacity of 1080 tpa. The plant is located at Lote Parshuram in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Dyes, Pigments and Pigment Intermediates.In Dec.93, the company came out with its initial public offering, aggregating Rs 3.29 cr, to diversify into the manufacture of copper phthalocyanine blue (crude) and copper phthalocyanine green, with a capacity of 540 tpa and 321 tpa respectively. The estimated cost of the project was Rs 8.60 cr. Both the products have good export potential especially in the US and Germany.The products of SIL find application in the manufacture of plastic colours, direct colours, inks, rubber paints and in the paint industry.During the year 1999-2000, due to absolute fall in the profitability of H-Acid the production of H-Acid was suspended and the company has converted its plant to manufacture pigments. The plant for the manufacture of H-Acid had started producing CPC crude after conversion in 2001-02.Pursuant to the Order dated 12th August, 2004, of the High Court of Judicature at Bombay sanctioning the Scheme of Amalgamation of Shruti
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Shreyas Intermediates Ltd share price today?

The Shreyas Intermediates Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹12.18 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shreyas Intermediates Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shreyas Intermediates Ltd is ₹86.30 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shreyas Intermediates Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shreyas Intermediates Ltd is 0 and 6.94 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shreyas Intermediates Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shreyas Intermediates Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shreyas Intermediates Ltd is ₹8.57 and ₹20.2 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shreyas Intermediates Ltd?

Shreyas Intermediates Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 30.92%, 3 Years at 10.05%, 1 Year at 24.37%, 6 Month at 20.06%, 3 Month at 23.77% and 1 Month at -11.72%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shreyas Intermediates Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shreyas Intermediates Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 57.21 %
Institutions - 9.46 %
Public - 33.33 %

QUICKLINKS FOR Shreyas Intermediates Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

