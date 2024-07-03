Summary

Shreyas Intermediates Limited (SIL) was incorporated as a Private Limited Company in Nov.89 and was subsequently converted into a Public Limited Company in Apr.92. The company was promoted by Dinesh Sharma, who is also the Managing Director of the Company. It is engaged in the manufacture of napthalene-based dye-intermediates. Initially, SIL produced H-acid with an installed capacity of 1080 tpa. The plant is located at Lote Parshuram in Ratnagiri, Maharashtra. The Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing of Dyes, Pigments and Pigment Intermediates.In Dec.93, the company came out with its initial public offering, aggregating Rs 3.29 cr, to diversify into the manufacture of copper phthalocyanine blue (crude) and copper phthalocyanine green, with a capacity of 540 tpa and 321 tpa respectively. The estimated cost of the project was Rs 8.60 cr. Both the products have good export potential especially in the US and Germany.The products of SIL find application in the manufacture of plastic colours, direct colours, inks, rubber paints and in the paint industry.During the year 1999-2000, due to absolute fall in the profitability of H-Acid the production of H-Acid was suspended and the company has converted its plant to manufacture pigments. The plant for the manufacture of H-Acid had started producing CPC crude after conversion in 2001-02.Pursuant to the Order dated 12th August, 2004, of the High Court of Judicature at Bombay sanctioning the Scheme of Amalgamation of Shruti

