In compliance with regulation 34 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015, we are herewith submitting the Annual Report for the financial year 2023-2024 of the company for your information and records. Kindly acknowledge the receipt of the same. The 35th AGM of the company was held on Friday, 27th September, 2024 at 11:00 AM through Video Conferencing / Other Audio Video Means. Enclosed is the proceedings of the 35th AGM pursuant to regulation 30 of SEBI (LODR), Regulation, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024) Please find herewith attached the revised disclosure of voting results of the AGM due to change in the scrutiners report happened on Friday, September 27 2024 and E-voting from September 24, 2024 at 9:00 AM to September 26, 2024 upto 5: 00 PM (As per BSE Announcement dated on 30/09/2024)