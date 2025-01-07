iifl-logo-icon 1
Shreyas Intermediates Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

12.54
(2.79%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:42:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0.48

0.49

yoy growth (%)

0

-100

-2.54

-93.5

Raw materials

0

0

0

-0.01

As % of sales

0

0

0

3.13

Employee costs

-0.01

-0.01

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Other costs

-0.32

-0.54

-0.36

-0.46

As % of sales (Other Cost)

0

0

76.14

95.04

Operating profit

-0.34

-0.56

0.11

0

OPM

0

0

23.85

1.81

Depreciation

-1.7

-2.04

-4.05

-4.05

Interest expense

-1.24

-6.68

0

-0.01

Other income

0.57

0.56

0.65

1.21

Profit before tax

-1.46

-2.03

-3.29

-2.85

Taxes

0

0

0

0.89

Tax rate

0

0

0

-31.53

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-1.46

-2.03

-3.29

-1.95

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

-1.46

-2.03

-3.29

-1.95

yoy growth (%)

-27.84

-38.19

68.61

-61.51

NPM

0

0

-682.92

-394.73

