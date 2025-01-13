Shreyas Intermediates Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
70.85
70.85
70.85
70.85
Preference Capital
4
4
4
4
Reserves
-56.88
-55.29
-53.73
-52.37
Net Worth
17.97
19.56
21.12
22.48
Minority Interest
Debt
7.74
7.74
7.74
6.65
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
25.71
27.3
28.86
29.13
Fixed Assets
16.31
18.01
19.72
21.42
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
1.95
1.95
1.95
1.95
Networking Capital
7.4
7.29
7.04
5.66
Inventories
0
0
0
0
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
2.83
2.69
2.54
6.21
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
6.56
6.54
6.53
1.5
Sundry Creditors
-1.93
-1.92
-2.03
-2.04
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-0.06
-0.02
0
0
Cash
0.05
0.05
0.16
0.09
Total Assets
25.71
27.3
28.87
29.12
No Record Found
