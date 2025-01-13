iifl-logo-icon 1
Shreyas Intermediates Ltd Balance Sheet

11.68
(-4.89%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:18:00 AM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

70.85

70.85

70.85

70.85

Preference Capital

4

4

4

4

Reserves

-56.88

-55.29

-53.73

-52.37

Net Worth

17.97

19.56

21.12

22.48

Minority Interest

Debt

7.74

7.74

7.74

6.65

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

25.71

27.3

28.86

29.13

Fixed Assets

16.31

18.01

19.72

21.42

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

1.95

1.95

1.95

1.95

Networking Capital

7.4

7.29

7.04

5.66

Inventories

0

0

0

0

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

2.83

2.69

2.54

6.21

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

6.56

6.54

6.53

1.5

Sundry Creditors

-1.93

-1.92

-2.03

-2.04

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-0.06

-0.02

0

0

Cash

0.05

0.05

0.16

0.09

Total Assets

25.71

27.3

28.87

29.12

