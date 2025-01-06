Shreyas Intermediates Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
-1.46
-2.03
-3.29
-2.85
Depreciation
-1.7
-2.04
-4.05
-4.05
Tax paid
0
0
0
0.89
Working capital
-0.71
0.72
0.29
0.73
Other operating items
Operating
-3.88
-3.35
-7.05
-5.28
Capital expenditure
0
0
0
0
Free cash flow
-3.88
-3.35
-7.05
-5.28
Equity raised
-101.8
-97.44
-178.07
-174.17
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
14.25
-90.56
-0.48
-0.46
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
-91.43
-191.36
-185.61
-179.92
