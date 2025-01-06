iifl-logo-icon 1
Shreyas Intermediates Ltd Cash Flow Statement

12.18
(-4.92%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:40:00 PM

Shreyas Intermediates Ltd

Shreyas Interm. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

-1.46

-2.03

-3.29

-2.85

Depreciation

-1.7

-2.04

-4.05

-4.05

Tax paid

0

0

0

0.89

Working capital

-0.71

0.72

0.29

0.73

Other operating items

Operating

-3.88

-3.35

-7.05

-5.28

Capital expenditure

0

0

0

0

Free cash flow

-3.88

-3.35

-7.05

-5.28

Equity raised

-101.8

-97.44

-178.07

-174.17

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

14.25

-90.56

-0.48

-0.46

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

-91.43

-191.36

-185.61

-179.92

