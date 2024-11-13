Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 5 Nov 2024

SHREYAS INTERMEDIATES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you in pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and 29(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday 13th November 2024 at 404 Naman Centre C-31 G-Block BKC Bandra East Mumbai 400051 at 4.00 p.m. inter alia to consider the following: 1. To consider approve and adopt Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further as per the Companys Code of Conduct for the Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company has been closed for all Designated Employees and Directors from 01.10.2024 till 48 hours after declaration of results and it was already intimated to BSE on 30th September 2024. Kindly take the above in your records and acknowledge receipt of the same. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on Wednesday, 13th November, 2024 at 4.00 p.m. have considered and approved the following: 1. Un-Audited Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on 30th September, 2024 along with Limited Review Report thereon. Kindly take the above in your records and acknowledge the receipt of the same. The Board Meeting concluded at 4:18 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 6 Aug 2024

SHREYAS INTERMEDIATES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider approve and adopt audited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30th June 2024. 2. Approval of the Draft Directors Report and its annexures for the year ended 31st March 2024. 3. To fix the time date and to convene the Annual General Meeting of the Company through Video Conferencing (VC) or Other Audio Visual Means (OA VM) and the closure of register of Members for the purpose of annual general Meeting. 4. To approve the draft Notice of the Annual General Meeting of the Company. 5. Appointment of Pankaj S. Desai Company Secretary in Practice as Scrutinizer of the forthcoming Annual General Meeting. 6. To confirm appointment of A TJ & Co. LLP as an Internal Auditor of the company. 7. Appointment of Pankaj S. Desai as a Secretarial Auditor of the company. 8. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. The Board of Directors in its meeting held on Wednesday, August 14, 2024 at 04:00 p.m., interalia, approved the following: 1. Audited Financial results along with Limited Review Report for the Quarter ended 30th June, 2024. 2. Draft of Directors Report and Corporate Governance Report. 3. Notice of Annual General Meeting (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 14.08.2024)

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 18 May 2024

SHREYAS INTERMEDIATES LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 27/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve We hereby inform you in pursuant to Regulation 29(1)(a) and 29(2) of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 that a meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Monday 27th May 2024 at 404 Naman Centre C-31 G-Block BKC Bandra East Mumbai 400051 at 4.00 p.m. inter alia to consider the following: 1. To consider approve and adopt Audited Financial Results for the year and quarter ended 31st March 2024. 2. Any other matter with the permission of the Chair. Further as per the Companys Code of Conduct for the Prevention of Insider Trading the Trading Window for dealing in shares of the Company has been closed for all Designated Employees and Directors from 28.03.2024 till 48 hours after declaration of results and it was already intimated to BSE. Dear Sir, The Board of Directors, on the recommendation of the Audit Committee of the Board, in its meeting held on 27.05.2024 at 4:00 p.m., have discussed & approved the following:- 1. Audited Statement of Financial Results for the quarter and year ended on 31st March, 2024, the audited Statement of Assets and Liabilities and the audited Cash Flow Statement as at that date, Independent Auditors Report and Declaration under SEBI circular DCS/COMP/04/2016-17 dated June 01, 2016 on unmodified opinion on Auditors Report for the year ended on March 31, 2024 thereon. The Board Meeting concluded at 4:57 p.m. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 5 Feb 2024