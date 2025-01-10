TO THE MEMBERS OF SHRI BAJRANG ALLIANCE LIMITED (FORMERLY SHRI BAJRANG ALLOYS LIMITED) Report on the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Standalone Financial Statements of SHRI BAJRANG ALLIANCE LIMITED (formerly Shri Bajrang Alloys Limited) ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the standalone Statement of Profit and Loss(including Other Comprehensive Income), Statement of changes in equity and the standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year ended on that date, and notes to the Standalone Financial Statements including a summary of the significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ("Standalone financial statements"). In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and others the accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024 and its profit, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing specified under section 143(10) of the Act (SAs). Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules made thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon; we have determined the matters described below to be the key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

S No Key Audit Matter Auditors Response 1. The Company has given a Corporate Guarantee to its associate companies amounting to Rs.22,114 Lakhs, which is quite higher than companys available net worth. The management is of the opinion that it is a corporate guarantee as per the general business practice. We have taken management representation on the same and is being disclosed as contingent liability. The ultimate outcome of the liability towards corporate guarantee is remote but involves risk of liquidity.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report thereon

The Companys Board of Director is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report, Business Responsibility report, Corporate Governance and Shareholders information, but does not include the standalone financial statements and or auditors report thereon. Our opinion on the standalone financial statement does not cover the other information and we do not express any form if assurance conclusion thereon. In Connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information; we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Standalone Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that are operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Standalone Financial Statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error. In preparing the Standalone Financial Statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so. The Board of Directors are responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Standalone Financial Statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements. As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

i. Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement in the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error; design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

ii. Obtain an understanding of internal financial controls relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

iii. Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

iv. Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the Standalone Financial Statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

v. Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation. Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the standalone financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of a reasonably knowledgeable user of the standalone financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning in the scope of our audit work in evaluating the results of or work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the standalone financial statements. We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit. We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Standalone Financial Statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020("the Order") issued by the Central Government in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A" a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on our audit we report that: a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations, which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit. b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books. c) The Standalone Balance Sheet, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive Income, Statement of Changes in Equity and the Standalone Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account. d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Standalone Financial Statements comply with the mandatory Accounting Standards referred to in section 133 of Companies Act, 2013. e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31,2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act. f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls over financial reporting of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended: In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act. h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us: i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Standalone Financial

Statements. ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses. iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection

Fund by the Company. iv.

(a) Whether the management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, other than as disclosed in the notes to the accounts, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (b) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; (c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement. v. The company has not declared or paid any dividend during the year in contravention of the provisions of section 123 of the Companies Act 2013. vi. Based on our examination, which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended on March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with. As per proviso to Rule3(1) of the companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the companies act (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

For, S S S D & CO Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.020203C

Gaurav Ashok Baradia Partner Membership No.: 164479 UDIN :24164479BKCABB9153 Place: Raipur Dated: May 30th, 2024

ANNEXURE "A" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

(Referred to in Para-1 "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024). Statement on Matters specified in paragraphs 3 & 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020: i. (a) (A)The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment. (B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets. (b) As explained to us the Company has a regular programme of physical verification of its Property, Plant and Equipment by which Property, Plant and Equipment are verified in a phased manner over a period of one year. In accordance with this programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification. In our opinion, this periodicity of physical verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. (c) According to the information and explanation given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the company, the title deeds of immovable properties, as disclosed in Note 3 on the Property, Plant and Equipment to the financial statements are held in the name of the company. In respect of immovable properties of land that have been taken on lease and disclosed as Property, Plant and Equipment in the financial statements, the lease agreements are in the name of the Company, where the Company is the lessee in the agreement. (d) The Company has not revalued any of its Property, Plant and Equipment (including right-of -use assets) and intangible assets during the year. (e) No proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any Benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (as amended in 2016) and rules made thereunder. ii. (a) The Physical Verification of the inventory has been conducted at reasonable intervals by the management. The procedures of physical verification of inventory followed by the management is reasonable and adequate in relation to the size of the company and the nature of the business. The discrepancies noticed on verification between physical inventories and book records were not material in relation to the operations of the Company and the same have been properly dealt with in the books of account. (b) The Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate, from banks or financial institutions based on security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company. iii. The company has made investments in, provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or any other parties, during the year, in respect of which (a) The company has made investments in, provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or stood guarantee or provided security to other entity, indicate: (A) The Company has not provided Corporate guarantees to its associates during the financial year and total amount towards Corporate Guarantees to various Banks as on the Balance Sheet date is 22,114 Lakhs. Corporate guarantee amounts of Rs. 1,88,121 Lakhs to its associates is discharged during the year. (B) The company has not provided loans or provided advances in the nature of loans, or guarantee or provided security to other than subsidiary, joint venture and associates. (b) In our opinion, the Investment and Corporate guarantee made in favour of its Associates, prima facie, are not prejudicial to the Companys interest. (c) The company has not provided any loans and advances in the nature of loans during theyear and hence reporting on clause 3(iii)(c),(d),(e) and (f) of the Order is not applicable. iv. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, in respect of loans, investments and guarantees, provisions of the section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 have been complied with. v. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not accepted any Deposits or amount which are deemed to be deposit from the public and hence the directives issued by the Reserve Bank of India and the provisions of Sections 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisions of the Act and the Rules framed there under are not applicable. vi. We have broadly reviewed the books of account maintained by the Company pursuant to the Rules made by the Central

Government of India, for maintenance of cost records under sub section (1) of section 148 of the Act, and are of the opinion that, prima facie the prescribed accounts and records have generally been made and maintained. We have not, however, made a detailed examination of the records with a view to examine whether they are accurate and complete. vii. (a) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues including Goods and Services tax, Provident Fund, Employees State Insurance, Income Tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Duty of Customs, Duty of Excise, Value Added Tax, Cess and any other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities, wherever applicable and there are no such outstanding dues as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable. (b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records examined by us, following dues are outstanding on account of dispute:

Name of Statute Nature of duties Amount Period Forum where dispute is pending Commissioner of Income Tax Income Tax Act,1961 Income tax Rs 15,21,833 AY 13-14 (Appeals)

viii. There were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961(43of1961). ix. According to the information and explanations given by the management and as per record examined by us, we are of the opinion that the Company (a) Has not defaulted in repayment of loan or borrowings to bank and financial institution. Further, there is no borrowing from government or debenture holders during the year. (b) Has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority (c) Has not taken any term loan during the year and the company. (d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has prima facie, not used funds raised on short-term basis during the year for long-term purposes.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries. (f) The Company has not raised any loans during the year on the pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate company. x. (a) The company has not raised any money by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(x)(a) of the order not applicable. (b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly convertible debentures during the year and hence reporting on clause 3(x)(b) of the order not applicable. xi. (a) During the course of our examination of the books of account and records of the Company, and according to the information and explanation given to us and representations made by the Management, no material fraud by or on the Company, has been noticed or reported during the year. (b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and up to the date of this report. (c) We have taken into consideration the whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year (and up to the date of this report), while determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xii. In our opinion and according to the information and explanation given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. xiii. According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with related parties are in compliance with Section 177 and 188 of the Act, where applicable, and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Standalone Financial Statements as required by the applicable accounting standards. xiv. (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business. (b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date, in determining the nature, timing and extent of our audit procedures. xv.

According to the information and explanation given to us and based on our examination of the records, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with the directors or persons connected with him. Hence, the provisions of Section 192 of the Act are not applicable. xvi. (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable. (b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable. xvii. The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year. xviii. There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year. xix. On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due. xx. (a) The company doesnt have any unspent amount to be transferred to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act within a period of six months of expiry of financial year in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of section 135 of said Act; (b) No amount has been remaining unspent under sub-section (5) of Section 135 of Companies Act, pursuant to any ongoing project, to be transferred to special account in compliance with provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of said Act.

For, S S S D & CO Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.020203C

Gaurav Ashok Baradia Partner Membership No.: 164479 UDIN : 24164479BKCABB9153 Place: Raipur Dated: May 30th, 2024

ANNEXURE "B" TO THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT

Referred to in Para 2 (f) "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" in our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the standalone Financial Statements for the year ended March 31, 2024. Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") We have audited the internal financial controls over financial reporting of SHRI BAJRANG ALLIANCE LIMITED (formerly Shri Bajrang Alloys Limited) ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone Financial Statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Act.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls over financial reporting based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the ICAI. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls over financial reporting was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects. Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls system over financial reporting and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls over financial reporting included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Standalone Financial Statements, whether due to fraud or error. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

A Companys internal financial control over financial reporting is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Standalone Financial Statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control over financial reporting includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Standalone Financial Statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the Standalone Financial Statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls over financial reporting, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls over financial reporting to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control over financial reporting may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system over financial reporting and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India"

For, S S S D & CO Chartered Accountants Firm Reg. No.020203C

Gaurav Ashok Baradia Partner Membership No.: 164479 UDIN: 24164479BKCABB9153 Place: Raipur

Dated: May 30th,2024