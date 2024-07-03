iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd Share Price

213.3
(0.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  Open215
  Day's High215
  52 Wk High349
  Prev. Close212.45
  Day's Low205
  52 Wk Low 185.55
  Turnover (lac)9.64
  P/E78.11
  Face Value10
  Book Value63.39
  EPS2.72
  Mkt. Cap (Cr.)191.97
  Div. Yield0
No Records Found

Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Steel

Open

215

Prev. Close

212.45

Turnover(Lac.)

9.64

Day's High

215

Day's Low

205

52 Week's High

349

52 Week's Low

185.55

Book Value

63.39

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

191.97

P/E

78.11

EPS

2.72

Divi. Yield

0

Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd Corporate Action

10 May 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

4 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Sep, 2024

arrow

16 Sep 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:24 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 63.96%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 63.96%

Non-Promoter- 36.03%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 36.03%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

9

9

9

9

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

50.05

46.37

41.13

37.25

Net Worth

59.05

55.37

50.13

46.25

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

213.73

171.24

74.59

67.88

yoy growth (%)

24.81

129.55

9.89

-4.66

Raw materials

-175.85

-152.66

-64.09

-62.82

As % of sales

82.27

89.14

85.91

92.54

Employee costs

-8.07

-3.54

-0.9

-1.06

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

2.86

1.12

1.14

-1.26

Depreciation

-2.08

-0.27

-0.36

-0.4

Tax paid

-0.68

-0.3

-0.26

0

Working capital

15.53

-2.13

-2.69

-11.46

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

24.81

129.55

9.89

-4.66

Op profit growth

171.92

-21.54

594.14

-86.62

EBIT growth

136.25

-21.03

436.16

-87.49

Net profit growth

164.16

-6.51

-169.91

-166.21

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

569.92

523.74

170.71

213.73

174.56

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

569.92

523.74

170.71

213.73

174.56

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

4.34

1.45

3.17

0.36

0.06

Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

JSW Steel Ltd

JSWSTEEL

914.55

35.262,23,648.991,299130,300319.82

Tata Steel Ltd

TATASTEEL

138.3

10.61,72,647.183,590.992.632,013.76112.66

Jindal Steel & Power Ltd

JINDALSTEL

958.15

19.1197,739.74894.350.2111,503.98475.58

Tube Investments of India Ltd

TIINDIA

3,610.05

95.9969,846.06167.80.11,946.79220.26

Jindal Stainless Ltd

JSL

677.35

23.2555,798.03589.290.449,745.65178.72

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Anand Goel.

Chairman & Director

Narendra Goel

Whole Time Director & CFO

Archit Goel

Independent Director

Niyati Dipak Thaker

Independent Director

Anshul Dave

Independent Director

Rakesh Kumar Mehra

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Yash Shah

Non Executive Director

John Cherian

Independent Director

Ravinder Singh Rajput

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd

Summary

Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd was formerly incorporated as Shri Bajrang Alloys Limited in August, 1990. The Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing of Structural Steels like Angle, Channel, Joist/Beam, Round, etc at Raipur and also engaged into ready to eat frozen food project.The Company has grown in to a strong contender in its field and set an example for others to follow. It produces mild steel structurals and electric rail clips and is a market leader in its products. It caters to the requirements of industrial sector besides contributing in large to electrification projects of Indian Railways, various State Electricity Boards, Power Projects, and Telecom Sector.During the year 1999-2000, the product range has further been enhanced by the addition of various section in angle for entering power distribution tower area.During the Year 2005, Company developed the rolling of heavy flats (Alloy Steel) for catering the earth moving /equipments segment.It enhanced its installed capacity from 46000 MT per annum to 60000 MT per annum during the year 2008. It acquired 100% equity shares of Shri Bajrang Agro Processing Limited effective on 14 May, 2019. Thereafter, it acquired 30% equity shares of Shri Bajrang Chemical Distillery Limited on 30 July, 2021.
Company FAQs

What is the Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd share price today?

The Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹213.3 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd is ₹191.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd is 78.11 and 3.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd is ₹185.55 and ₹349 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd?

Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.47%, 3 Years at -5.28%, 1 Year at -36.66%, 6 Month at -22.75%, 3 Month at -9.15% and 1 Month at 2.36%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 63.97 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 36.03 %

