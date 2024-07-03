Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorSteel
Open₹215
Prev. Close₹212.45
Turnover(Lac.)₹9.64
Day's High₹215
Day's Low₹205
52 Week's High₹349
52 Week's Low₹185.55
Book Value₹63.39
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)191.97
P/E78.11
EPS2.72
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9
9
9
9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.05
46.37
41.13
37.25
Net Worth
59.05
55.37
50.13
46.25
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
213.73
171.24
74.59
67.88
yoy growth (%)
24.81
129.55
9.89
-4.66
Raw materials
-175.85
-152.66
-64.09
-62.82
As % of sales
82.27
89.14
85.91
92.54
Employee costs
-8.07
-3.54
-0.9
-1.06
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
2.86
1.12
1.14
-1.26
Depreciation
-2.08
-0.27
-0.36
-0.4
Tax paid
-0.68
-0.3
-0.26
0
Working capital
15.53
-2.13
-2.69
-11.46
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
24.81
129.55
9.89
-4.66
Op profit growth
171.92
-21.54
594.14
-86.62
EBIT growth
136.25
-21.03
436.16
-87.49
Net profit growth
164.16
-6.51
-169.91
-166.21
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
569.92
523.74
170.71
213.73
174.56
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
569.92
523.74
170.71
213.73
174.56
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
4.34
1.45
3.17
0.36
0.06
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
JSW Steel Ltd
JSWSTEEL
914.55
|35.26
|2,23,648.99
|1,299
|1
|30,300
|319.82
Tata Steel Ltd
TATASTEEL
138.3
|10.6
|1,72,647.18
|3,590.99
|2.6
|32,013.76
|112.66
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd
JINDALSTEL
958.15
|19.11
|97,739.74
|894.35
|0.21
|11,503.98
|475.58
Tube Investments of India Ltd
TIINDIA
3,610.05
|95.99
|69,846.06
|167.8
|0.1
|1,946.79
|220.26
Jindal Stainless Ltd
JSL
677.35
|23.25
|55,798.03
|589.29
|0.44
|9,745.65
|178.72
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Anand Goel.
Chairman & Director
Narendra Goel
Whole Time Director & CFO
Archit Goel
Independent Director
Niyati Dipak Thaker
Independent Director
Anshul Dave
Independent Director
Rakesh Kumar Mehra
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Yash Shah
Non Executive Director
John Cherian
Independent Director
Ravinder Singh Rajput
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd
Summary
Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd was formerly incorporated as Shri Bajrang Alloys Limited in August, 1990. The Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing of Structural Steels like Angle, Channel, Joist/Beam, Round, etc at Raipur and also engaged into ready to eat frozen food project.The Company has grown in to a strong contender in its field and set an example for others to follow. It produces mild steel structurals and electric rail clips and is a market leader in its products. It caters to the requirements of industrial sector besides contributing in large to electrification projects of Indian Railways, various State Electricity Boards, Power Projects, and Telecom Sector.During the year 1999-2000, the product range has further been enhanced by the addition of various section in angle for entering power distribution tower area.During the Year 2005, Company developed the rolling of heavy flats (Alloy Steel) for catering the earth moving /equipments segment.It enhanced its installed capacity from 46000 MT per annum to 60000 MT per annum during the year 2008. It acquired 100% equity shares of Shri Bajrang Agro Processing Limited effective on 14 May, 2019. Thereafter, it acquired 30% equity shares of Shri Bajrang Chemical Distillery Limited on 30 July, 2021.
Read More
The Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹213.3 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd is ₹191.97 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd is 78.11 and 3.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd is ₹185.55 and ₹349 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 63.47%, 3 Years at -5.28%, 1 Year at -36.66%, 6 Month at -22.75%, 3 Month at -9.15% and 1 Month at 2.36%.
