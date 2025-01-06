iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

213.3
(0.40%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

2.86

1.12

1.14

-1.26

Depreciation

-2.08

-0.27

-0.36

-0.4

Tax paid

-0.68

-0.3

-0.26

0

Working capital

15.53

-2.13

-2.69

-11.46

Other operating items

Operating

15.62

-1.59

-2.17

-13.12

Capital expenditure

36

1.67

-11.82

0.08

Free cash flow

51.62

0.07

-13.99

-13.04

Equity raised

64.97

48.17

36.36

38.81

Investing

0.37

3.87

0

-0.93

Financing

63.83

49.73

41.37

41.5

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

180.79

101.85

63.74

66.34

