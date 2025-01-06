Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
2.86
1.12
1.14
-1.26
Depreciation
-2.08
-0.27
-0.36
-0.4
Tax paid
-0.68
-0.3
-0.26
0
Working capital
15.53
-2.13
-2.69
-11.46
Other operating items
Operating
15.62
-1.59
-2.17
-13.12
Capital expenditure
36
1.67
-11.82
0.08
Free cash flow
51.62
0.07
-13.99
-13.04
Equity raised
64.97
48.17
36.36
38.81
Investing
0.37
3.87
0
-0.93
Financing
63.83
49.73
41.37
41.5
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
180.79
101.85
63.74
66.34
