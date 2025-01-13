Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
9
9
9
9
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
50.05
46.37
41.13
37.25
Net Worth
59.05
55.37
50.13
46.25
Minority Interest
Debt
59.45
54.16
41.36
57.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.73
4.28
4.12
2.03
Total Liabilities
123.23
113.81
95.61
106.26
Fixed Assets
41.68
38.5
41.84
42.5
Intangible Assets
Investments
17.52
24.43
11.2
7.57
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.94
0.95
1.6
1.54
Networking Capital
61.64
49.79
40.56
54.34
Inventories
50.36
40.87
24.59
32.02
Inventory Days
54.68
Sundry Debtors
50.42
59.91
18.8
24.67
Debtor Days
42.12
Other Current Assets
12.72
8.77
4.33
11.38
Sundry Creditors
-2.93
-18.21
-1.61
-11.22
Creditor Days
19.16
Other Current Liabilities
-48.93
-41.55
-5.55
-2.51
Cash
1.43
0.15
0.41
0.3
Total Assets
123.21
113.82
95.61
106.25
