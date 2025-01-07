iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

216.4
(3.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

213.73

171.24

74.59

67.88

yoy growth (%)

24.81

129.55

9.89

-4.66

Raw materials

-175.85

-152.66

-64.09

-62.82

As % of sales

82.27

89.14

85.91

92.54

Employee costs

-8.07

-3.54

-0.9

-1.06

As % of sales

3.77

2.06

1.2

1.56

Other costs

-20.8

-11.73

-5.38

-3.39

As % of sales (Other Cost)

9.73

6.85

7.22

4.99

Operating profit

8.99

3.3

4.21

0.6

OPM

4.2

1.93

5.65

0.89

Depreciation

-2.08

-0.27

-0.36

-0.4

Interest expense

-4.37

-1.94

-2.73

-1.98

Other income

0.32

0.03

0.02

0.51

Profit before tax

2.86

1.12

1.14

-1.26

Taxes

-0.68

-0.3

-0.26

0

Tax rate

-24

-26.72

-22.97

-0.1

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

2.17

0.82

0.88

-1.25

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

2.17

0.82

0.88

-1.25

yoy growth (%)

164.16

-6.51

-169.91

-166.21

NPM

1.01

0.48

1.18

-1.85

