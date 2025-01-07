Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
213.73
171.24
74.59
67.88
yoy growth (%)
24.81
129.55
9.89
-4.66
Raw materials
-175.85
-152.66
-64.09
-62.82
As % of sales
82.27
89.14
85.91
92.54
Employee costs
-8.07
-3.54
-0.9
-1.06
As % of sales
3.77
2.06
1.2
1.56
Other costs
-20.8
-11.73
-5.38
-3.39
As % of sales (Other Cost)
9.73
6.85
7.22
4.99
Operating profit
8.99
3.3
4.21
0.6
OPM
4.2
1.93
5.65
0.89
Depreciation
-2.08
-0.27
-0.36
-0.4
Interest expense
-4.37
-1.94
-2.73
-1.98
Other income
0.32
0.03
0.02
0.51
Profit before tax
2.86
1.12
1.14
-1.26
Taxes
-0.68
-0.3
-0.26
0
Tax rate
-24
-26.72
-22.97
-0.1
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
2.17
0.82
0.88
-1.25
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
2.17
0.82
0.88
-1.25
yoy growth (%)
164.16
-6.51
-169.91
-166.21
NPM
1.01
0.48
1.18
-1.85
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.