Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd Quarterly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Sept-2024
|Jun-2024
|Mar-2024
|Dec-2023
|Sept-2023
Gross Sales
80.21
130.49
226.54
124.19
68.17
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
80.21
130.49
226.54
124.19
68.17
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
0.22
0.58
3.69
0.24
0.16
Total Income
80.43
131.07
230.23
124.43
68.33
Total Expenditure
79.19
129.83
224.45
126.39
68.2
PBIDT
1.24
1.24
5.77
-1.96
0.13
Interest
0.01
0.05
0.19
0.2
0.17
PBDT
1.23
1.19
5.58
-2.16
-0.04
Depreciation
0.81
0.79
0.74
0.78
0.77
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
0
0.06
0.88
-0.82
-0.23
Deferred Tax
-0.02
0.08
0.21
-0.02
0.02
Reported Profit After Tax
0.44
0.26
3.76
-2.1
-0.61
Minority Interest After NP
0
0
0
0
0
Net Profit after Minority Interest
7.51
6.96
14.69
7.36
7.36
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
7.51
6.96
14.69
7.36
7.36
EPS (Unit Curr.)
8.34
7.73
16.33
8.18
8.17
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
9
9
9
9
9
Public Shareholding (Number)
0
0
0
0
0
Public Shareholding (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
PBIDTM(%)
1.54
0.95
2.54
-1.57
0.19
PBDTM(%)
1.53
0.91
2.46
-1.73
-0.05
PATM(%)
0.54
0.19
1.65
-1.69
-0.89
