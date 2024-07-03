iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd Quarterly Results

216.4
(3.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Financials

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Sept-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023Sept-2023

Gross Sales

80.21

130.49

226.54

124.19

68.17

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

80.21

130.49

226.54

124.19

68.17

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

0.22

0.58

3.69

0.24

0.16

Total Income

80.43

131.07

230.23

124.43

68.33

Total Expenditure

79.19

129.83

224.45

126.39

68.2

PBIDT

1.24

1.24

5.77

-1.96

0.13

Interest

0.01

0.05

0.19

0.2

0.17

PBDT

1.23

1.19

5.58

-2.16

-0.04

Depreciation

0.81

0.79

0.74

0.78

0.77

Minority Interest Before NP

0

0

0

0

0

Tax

0

0.06

0.88

-0.82

-0.23

Deferred Tax

-0.02

0.08

0.21

-0.02

0.02

Reported Profit After Tax

0.44

0.26

3.76

-2.1

-0.61

Minority Interest After NP

0

0

0

0

0

Net Profit after Minority Interest

7.51

6.96

14.69

7.36

7.36

Extra-ordinary Items

0

0

0

0

0

Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item

7.51

6.96

14.69

7.36

7.36

EPS (Unit Curr.)

8.34

7.73

16.33

8.18

8.17

Book Value (Unit Curr.)

0

0

0

0

0

Dividend (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Equity

9

9

9

9

9

Public Shareholding (Number)

0

0

0

0

0

Public Shareholding (%)

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - No. of Shares

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding

0

0

0

0

0

Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity

0

0

0

0

0

PBIDTM(%)

1.54

0.95

2.54

-1.57

0.19

PBDTM(%)

1.53

0.91

2.46

-1.73

-0.05

PATM(%)

0.54

0.19

1.65

-1.69

-0.89

