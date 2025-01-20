Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
22.44
133.99
9.89
-4.71
Op profit growth
171.09
-22.41
609.79
-86.75
EBIT growth
135.78
-21.8
443.85
-87.48
Net profit growth
120.14
1,366.97
-175.69
-166.17
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
4.2
1.89
5.72
0.88
EBIT margin
3.39
1.76
5.28
1.06
Net profit margin
14.4
8.01
1.27
-1.85
RoCE
3.84
2.45
4.39
0.74
RoNW
5.68
4.31
0.53
-0.7
RoA
4.07
2.78
0.26
-0.32
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
2.43
0.74
1.06
0
Dividend per share
0
0
0
0
Cash EPS
31.89
15.22
0.65
-1.84
Book value per share
170.28
130.32
49.8
48.74
Valuation ratios
P/E
59.05
23.78
16.46
0
P/CEPS
4.49
1.15
26.73
-17.09
P/B
0.84
0.13
0.35
0.64
EV/EBIDTA
20
18.54
13.14
67.89
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
-24.01
-32.6
-21.63
-0.08
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
65.52
71.75
113.8
123.59
Inventory days
51.59
48.91
76.08
79.5
Creditor days
-53.62
-52.25
-3.39
-5.72
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-1.65
-1.47
-1.44
-0.36
Net debt / equity
0.37
0.39
0.91
1.09
Net debt / op. profit
6.42
14.03
9.57
79.9
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-82.27
-88.71
-85.91
-92.54
Employee costs
-3.78
-2.09
-1.13
-1.56
Other costs
-9.74
-7.29
-7.22
-5
