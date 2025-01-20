iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd Key Ratios

208.95
(0.53%)
Jan 20, 2025|01:03:00 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

22.44

133.99

9.89

-4.71

Op profit growth

171.09

-22.41

609.79

-86.75

EBIT growth

135.78

-21.8

443.85

-87.48

Net profit growth

120.14

1,366.97

-175.69

-166.17

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

4.2

1.89

5.72

0.88

EBIT margin

3.39

1.76

5.28

1.06

Net profit margin

14.4

8.01

1.27

-1.85

RoCE

3.84

2.45

4.39

0.74

RoNW

5.68

4.31

0.53

-0.7

RoA

4.07

2.78

0.26

-0.32

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

2.43

0.74

1.06

0

Dividend per share

0

0

0

0

Cash EPS

31.89

15.22

0.65

-1.84

Book value per share

170.28

130.32

49.8

48.74

Valuation ratios

P/E

59.05

23.78

16.46

0

P/CEPS

4.49

1.15

26.73

-17.09

P/B

0.84

0.13

0.35

0.64

EV/EBIDTA

20

18.54

13.14

67.89

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

0

0

0

0

Tax payout

-24.01

-32.6

-21.63

-0.08

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

65.52

71.75

113.8

123.59

Inventory days

51.59

48.91

76.08

79.5

Creditor days

-53.62

-52.25

-3.39

-5.72

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-1.65

-1.47

-1.44

-0.36

Net debt / equity

0.37

0.39

0.91

1.09

Net debt / op. profit

6.42

14.03

9.57

79.9

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-82.27

-88.71

-85.91

-92.54

Employee costs

-3.78

-2.09

-1.13

-1.56

Other costs

-9.74

-7.29

-7.22

-5

