|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Meeting Date
|EGM
|10 May 2024
|1 Jun 2024
|EGM 01/06/2024 Intimation for Extra Ordinary General Meeting, fixation of cut-off date for e-voting, period of remote e-voting. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 10/05/2024) 1. Appointment of Mr. John Cherian as Non-Executive Non Independent Director of the company. 2. Appointment of Mr. Ravinder Singh Rajput as Independent Director of the Company. 3. Approve Related Party Contracts/ Arrangements/ Transactions with Shri Bajrang Chemical Distillery LLP (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 01/06/2024) EGM Result along with Scrutinizer Report. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 04/06/2024)
