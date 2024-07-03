Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd Summary

Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltd was formerly incorporated as Shri Bajrang Alloys Limited in August, 1990. The Company is mainly engaged in manufacturing of Structural Steels like Angle, Channel, Joist/Beam, Round, etc at Raipur and also engaged into ready to eat frozen food project.The Company has grown in to a strong contender in its field and set an example for others to follow. It produces mild steel structurals and electric rail clips and is a market leader in its products. It caters to the requirements of industrial sector besides contributing in large to electrification projects of Indian Railways, various State Electricity Boards, Power Projects, and Telecom Sector.During the year 1999-2000, the product range has further been enhanced by the addition of various section in angle for entering power distribution tower area.During the Year 2005, Company developed the rolling of heavy flats (Alloy Steel) for catering the earth moving /equipments segment.It enhanced its installed capacity from 46000 MT per annum to 60000 MT per annum during the year 2008. It acquired 100% equity shares of Shri Bajrang Agro Processing Limited effective on 14 May, 2019. Thereafter, it acquired 30% equity shares of Shri Bajrang Chemical Distillery Limited on 30 July, 2021.