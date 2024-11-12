|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Jan 2025
|13 Jan 2025
|Disclosure under Reg. 30 of SEBI LODR, 2015 for Re-appointment of the Mr. Archit Goel as Whole-time Director of the Company for a term of 5 years w.e.f. February 11, 2025 subject to approval of the members in the ensuing general meeting of the company
|Board Meeting
|12 Nov 2024
|4 Nov 2024
|Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and to discuss any other matter with the permission of Chairman.
|Board Meeting
|13 Aug 2024
|3 Aug 2024
|Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 1. The Board has considered and approved Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Three Months ended on June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors, pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 2. Approval of draft Directors Report with its Annexure for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Jul 2024
|15 Jul 2024
|The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 15.07.2024, subject to requisite approvals/consents, approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Popular Mercantile Private Limited (Popular, Transferor Company), a wholly owned subsidiary company, having its Registered Office at C/o Suresh Goel and Brother, New Timber Market, Fafadih, Raipur (Chhattisgarh)- 492001 with the Company and their respective Shareholders (the Scheme) under 230 to 230 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013
|Board Meeting
|30 May 2024
|22 May 2024
|Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Approval of Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|13 May 2024
|13 May 2024
|Appointment of Company Secretary and Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor, Cost Auditor and Internal Auditor
|Board Meeting
|3 May 2024
|4 May 2024
|Appointment of Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) in the company.
|Board Meeting
|4 Mar 2024
|4 Mar 2024
|A meeting of the Board of Directors of Shri Bajrang Alliance Limited (SBAL) was held today (i.e. 4th March, 2024). The outcome of the said meeting is as given in letter attached. Clarification regarding typo error in- 1. Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on 4th March 2024. 2. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Change in Management.
|Board Meeting
|13 Feb 2024
|6 Feb 2024
|Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given that a Meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Tuesday the 13th of February 2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial results of the Company for the quarter and nine-month ended 31st December 2023 and to discuss any other businesses with the permission of the Chair. Further in terms of the Code of Conduct for Regulating Monitoring and Reporting of Trading by Designated Persons as framed by the Company under Securities and Exchange Board of India (Prohibition of Insider Trading) Regulations 2015 the trading window for dealing in securities of the Company for all Designated Persons and their immediate relatives is closed till 48 hours after declaration of the un-audited financial results of the Company for the quarter ended and nine-month December 31st 2023. This is for your kind information and dissemination to all the concerned persons. Dear Sir/Madam, In Continuation to earlier intimations, please be informed that the Board of Directors at their meeting held today, have inter alia, transacted the following business- The Board has considered and approved the Un-Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Nine months ended on 31.12.2023, in the specified format along with the Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors thereon, pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015. The copy of the Un-Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the Quarter and Nine months ended on 31.12.2023, in the specified format along with the Limited Review Report thereon is enclosed. The Board Meeting commenced at 03:45 P.M. and concluded at 4:15 P.M. Besides, all the aforementioned information has been duly hosted on the website of the Company: www.sbal.co.in. Kindly acknowledge the same. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/02/2024)
