Board Meeting 13 Jan 2025 13 Jan 2025

Disclosure under Reg. 30 of SEBI LODR, 2015 for Re-appointment of the Mr. Archit Goel as Whole-time Director of the Company for a term of 5 years w.e.f. February 11, 2025 subject to approval of the members in the ensuing general meeting of the company

Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the company for the quarter and half year ended 30th September 2024 and to discuss any other matter with the permission of Chairman.

Board Meeting 13 Aug 2024 3 Aug 2024

Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter ended June 30 2024. 1. The Board has considered and approved Un-audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Quarter and Three Months ended on June 30, 2024 along with Limited Review Report of the Statutory Auditors, pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulation, 2015 2. Approval of draft Directors Report with its Annexure for the financial year ended March 31, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 13.08.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Jul 2024 15 Jul 2024

The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 15.07.2024, subject to requisite approvals/consents, approved the Scheme of Amalgamation of Popular Mercantile Private Limited (Popular, Transferor Company), a wholly owned subsidiary company, having its Registered Office at C/o Suresh Goel and Brother, New Timber Market, Fafadih, Raipur (Chhattisgarh)- 492001 with the Company and their respective Shareholders (the Scheme) under 230 to 230 and other applicable provisions of the Companies Act, 2013

Board Meeting 30 May 2024 22 May 2024

Shri Bajrang Alliance Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve To consider and approve Audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results for Quarter and Financial Year ended 31st March 2024. Approval of Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the Quarter and Financial year ended 31.03.2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)

Board Meeting 13 May 2024 13 May 2024

Appointment of Company Secretary and Re-appointment of Secretarial Auditor, Cost Auditor and Internal Auditor

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 4 May 2024

Appointment of Additional Director (Non-Executive, Independent) in the company.

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024

A meeting of the Board of Directors of Shri Bajrang Alliance Limited (SBAL) was held today (i.e. 4th March, 2024). The outcome of the said meeting is as given in letter attached. Clarification regarding typo error in- 1. Board Meeting Outcome of the Board Meeting Held on 4th March 2024. 2. Announcement under Regulation 30 (LODR)- Change in Management.

Board Meeting 13 Feb 2024 6 Feb 2024