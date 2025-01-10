To

The Members of

SHRI JAGDAMBA POLYMERS LIMITED Ahmedabad.

Report on the Audit of the Financial Statements Auditors Opinion

We have audited the accompanying financial statements of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the balance sheet as at March 31, 2024, and the statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive income), statement of changes in equity and statement of cash flows for the year ended, on that date and notes to the financial statements, including a summary of significant accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as " financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") Act in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind As") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, profit, total comprehensive Income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the independence requirements that are relevant to our audit of the financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the ICAIs Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the financial statements.

Key Audit Matters

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgement, were of most significance in our audit of the financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined that there are no key audit matters to be communicated in our report.

Information Other than the Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Boards Report and Annexure to Boards Report but does not include the financial statements and our auditors report thereon. The other information is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report thereon.

Our opinion on the financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Managements Responsibility for the Financial Statement

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act, with respect to the preparation of these financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, total comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding of the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the financial statements, management is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless management either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional scepticism throughout the audit. We also:

? Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

? Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls system in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

? Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

? Conclude on the appropriateness of managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

? Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order"), issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the "Annexure A", a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

2. As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, we report that:

(a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

(b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

(c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss including Other Comprehensive income, the statement of changes in equity and the Cash Flow Statement dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

(d) In our opinion, the aforesaid financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards specified under Section 133 of the Act, read with Rule 7 of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 as amended.

(e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on March 31, 2024, taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024, from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

(f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B".

(g) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended:

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the managerial remuneration has been paid by the company to its directors during the year is in accordance with provisions of Section 197 of the Act.

(h) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its financial statements - Refer Note no 31 to the financial statements;

ii. The Company did not have any long term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company during the year ended March 31, 2024..

iv. (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the company to or in any other person(s) or entities, including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) the management has represented, that, to the best of their knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the company from any person(s) or entity (ies), including foreign entities ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries; and

(iii) Based on such audit procedures, nothing has come to our notice that has caused them to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) contain any material misstatement.

v. The dividend declared or paid during the year by the company is in compliance with section 123 of the Companies Act, 2013.

For S V J K and Associates Chartered Accountants (Registration No.135182W) Reeturaj Verma Partner Membership No. 193591 UDIN: 24193591BKAFLQ7190 Date: May 24, 2024 Place: Ahmedabad

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Annexure to Independent Auditors Report of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Limited for the period ended 31st March 2024 (Referred to in Paragraph 1 under the Heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our Report of even date)

Based on the Audit procedures performed for the purpose of reporting a true and fair view on the financial statements of the Company and taking into consideration the information and explanations given to us and the books of accounts and other records examined by us in the normal course of audit, we report that:

(i) Property, Plant & Equipment and Intangible Assets

a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situtation of Property, Plant & Equipment.

B) The Company does not have any intangible assets. Accordingly, clause 3(i)(a)(B) of the order is not applicable.

b) The company has a programme of physical verification to cover all the items of Property, Plant & Equipment in a phased manner which, in our opinion, is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the program, certain Property, Plant & Equipment were physically verified by the management during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) The title deeds of all immovable properties (other than those that have been taken on lease) disclosed in the financial statements included in (Property, Plant and Equipment, Capital Work in Progress, Investment Property and non-current assets held for sale) are held in the name of the company as at the balance sheet date. In respect of immovable properties that have been taken on lease and disclosed in the financial statements (as Property, Plant and Equipment, right-of use asset, capital-work-in-progress, investment property and non-current asset held for sale) as at the balance sheet date, the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the company.

d) The company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) No proceeding has been initiated nor pending against the company for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act,1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

(ii) Inventories

a) The inventories has been physically verified by the Management during the year (Except stock in transit and stock laying with third party). In Our opinion the frequency of verification, coverage and procedure of such verification by the management is appropriate. No material discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and book records that were more than 10% in the aggregate of each class of Inventory.

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of five crore rupees, in aggregate from banks or financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets and the quarterly returns filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

(iii) Loans given

In respect of Investments made, guarantees provided, security given, loans and advances in the nature of loans

a) According to the information and explanation given to us and the records produced to us for our verification, the Company has provided loans & advances, to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships, or any other parties and the same is disclosed in the table below.

(f in Lakhs) Particulars Loans Agregate Amount Granted/Provided During the year - Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Associates 0.00 - Others 776.40 Balance outstanding as on 31st March 2024 - Subsidiaries/Joint Ventures/Associates 0.00 - Others 610.83

b) According to the information and explanation given to us and based on the audit procedures conducted by us, in our opinion, investments made, guarantees provided and securities given are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

c) In respect of loans and advances in the nature of loans, schedule of repayment of principal and payment of interest has not been stipulated.

d) According to information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed, in respect of loans and advance in the nature of loan (including receivable in the nature of loan) provided by the Company, there is no overdue amount remaining outstanding as at the balance sheet date as the Company has not demanded such loans and advance in nature of loan

e) None of the loans granted and advances in the nature of loans (including receivable in the nature of loan) by the Company have fallen due during the year as the Company has not demanded such loans and advance in nature of loan

f) The Company has granted loans or advances in the nature of loan either repayable on demand or without specifying any terms or period of repayment to related parties as defined in clause (76) of section 2 of the Companies Act, 2013 as per detail mentioned below

Sr. Particulars No. Amt of Loan Granted During the year O/s Bal. as on 31st March 2024 1 Business Advances Granted to promoters Nil Nil 2 Business Advances Granted to related parties other than promoters 668.12 598.13 3 % of overall Business Advances granted of same nature 86.05 % 97.92%

(iv) Compliance under section 185 and 186 of The Companies Act, 2013

In our opinion, and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has complied with the provisions of Sections 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of the loans and investments made, and guarantees and security provided by it, as applicable.

(v) Compliance under sections 73 to 76 of The Companies Act, 2013 and Rules framed thereunder while accepting Deposits

The company has not accepted any deposits from the public during the year and in respect of unclaimed deposits, the company has complied with the provision of section 73 to 76 or any other relevant provisons of the companies Act, 2013.

(vi) Cost Records

According to the information and explanations given to us, the Central Government has not prescribed the maintenance of cost records under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013, in respect of products of the Company. Accordingly, paragraph 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable

(vii) Statutory Dues

a) The Company has generally been regular in depositing its undisputed statutory dues including Provident Fund, Income-tax, Goods and Service Tax, Customs duty, cess and other material statutory dues applicable to it to the appropriate authorities. There are no undisputed statutory dues outstanding for more than six months as on 31st March 2024.

b) Detail of dues of Goods and Service Tax, Income-tax, Sales Tax, Service Tax, Customs Duty, Excise Duty and Value Added Tax which have not been deposited as on 31st March 2024 on account of disputes are given below:

Name of the statue Nature of dues Amount Period to which the amount related Forum where the dispute is pending The Central Excise Act, 1944 Service tax credit. 3.31 2013-2014 Before Asst. Commissioner Central Excise. 5.11 2014-2015 1.04 2015-2016 Central Goods and Central Excise Excise Duty 11.59 2016-2017 Before Asst. Commissioner CGST. Principle Commissioner of Custom Advance Authorization License 635.35 2017-2018 Before Supreme Court of India Principle Commissioner of Custom Advance Authorization License 225.85 2018-2019 Before Supreme Court of India Goods and Service Tax Refund under Rule 96(10) of CGST Rules under Advance Authorization License 1207.33 2017- 18 & 2018- 19 Before Gujarat Hugh Court

(viii) There are no transactions / previously unrecorded income which are required to be recorded in the books of accounts have been surrendered of disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income-Tax Act, 1961.

(ix) Application & Repayment of Loans & Borrowings:

a) Company has not defaulted in the repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender during the year.

b) The company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or government or any government authority.

c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us the Company has not raised any money obtained by way of term loans during the year.

d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the company.

e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the company, the company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries, associates or joint ventures.

f) The company has not raised any loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries, joint ventures or associate companies. Accordingly reporting under paragraph 3 clause (ix)(f) of the order does not arise.

(x) Application of funds raised through Public Offer:

a) During the year, company has not raised any funds through Initial Public Offer or Further Public Offer (including debt instruments). Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 clause (x)(a) of the order does not arise.

b) The company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or fully or partly paid convertible debentures during the year. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 clause (x)(b) of the order does not arise.

(xi) Fraud

We have neither come across any instances of fraud by the company or any fraud on the company noticed or reported during the year, nor have been informed of any such instances by the management. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 clause (xi) (b) & (c) of the order does not arise.

(xii) The company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of paragraph 3 of the order is not applicable.

(xiii) All the transactions with the related parties are in compliance with section 177 and 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, and the details of such transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements as required by the applicable Indian accounting standards.

(xiv) Internal Audit

a) Company has an adequate internal control system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered internal audit reports of the company issued till date, for the period under audit.

(xv) The company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with directors or persons connected with them, during the year. Accordingly, provisions of section 192 of the Act are not applicable.

(xvi) Registration u/s 45-IA of RBI Act

a) The company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India, 1934.

Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 clause (xvi)(a),(b)&(c) of the order does not arise. d) The group does not have any CIC as part of the group. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 clause (xvi)(d) of the order does not arise.

(xvii) The company has not incurred cash losses in the current Financial Year and in the immediately preceding Financial Year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors during the year and accordingly the reporting under clause 3(xviii) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment I of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements, Our knowledge of the Board

of Directors and management plans, and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report that company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the company as and when they fall due.

(xx) Corporate Social Responsibility

The company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there is no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under paragraph 3 Clause (xx) of the order does not arise.

(xxi) The reporting under clause 3(xxi) of the Order is not applicable in respect of the audit of Standalone Financial Statements and hence no comment in respect of the said clause has been included in this report.

For S V J K and Associates Chartered Accountants (Registration No.135182W) Reeturaj Verma Partner Membership No. 193591 UDIN: 24193591BKAFLQ7190 Date: May 24, 2024 Place: Ahmedabad

Annexure - B to the Independent Auditors Report

THE INDEPENDENT AUDITORS REPORT OF EVEN DATE ON THE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OF SHRI JAGDAMBA POLYMERS LIMITED.

(Referred to in Paragraph 2(F) under the Heading of "Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements" section of our Report of even date)

Report on the Internal Financial Controls under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Limited ("the Company") as of 31 March 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on, "the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India". These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, issued by ICAI and deemed to be prescribed under section 143(10) of the Companies Act, 2013, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls and, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements was established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to financial statements

A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements

for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial control with reference to financial statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorisations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorised acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial control with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls system with reference to financial statements and such internal financial controls with reference to financial statements were operating effectively as at 31 March, 2024, based on, "the internal control with reference to financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India".