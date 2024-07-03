iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd Share Price

770.1
(-0.55%)
Jan 6, 2025|11:18:00 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open778.7
  • Day's High785
  • 52 Wk High1,020
  • Prev. Close774.35
  • Day's Low764.95
  • 52 Wk Low 490.5
  • Turnover (lac)8.31
  • P/E19.64
  • Face Value1
  • Book Value300
  • EPS39.42
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)674.45
  • Div. Yield0.1
No Records Found

Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

778.7

Prev. Close

774.35

Turnover(Lac.)

8.31

Day's High

785

Day's Low

764.95

52 Week's High

1,020

52 Week's Low

490.5

Book Value

300

Face Value

1

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

674.45

P/E

19.64

EPS

39.42

Divi. Yield

0.1

Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd Corporate Action

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 30 Aug, 2024

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.75

Record Date: 14 Sep, 2024

30 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

12 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:27 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 72.93%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 72.93%

Non-Promoter- 4.69%

Institutions: 4.69%

Non-Institutions: 22.37%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

0.88

0.88

0.88

0.88

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

244.18

212.34

182.74

131.9

Net Worth

245.06

213.22

183.62

132.78

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

238.55

209.03

179.08

146.87

yoy growth (%)

14.12

16.71

21.93

20.26

Raw materials

-119.43

-108.12

-89.46

-82.27

As % of sales

50.06

51.72

49.95

56.01

Employee costs

-23.74

-17.08

-14.96

-13.69

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

53.9

36.22

23.62

11.12

Depreciation

-6.79

-3.73

-3.52

-3.72

Tax paid

-12.99

-8.89

-7.15

-5.41

Working capital

23.38

26.95

4.5

1.56

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

14.12

16.71

21.93

20.26

Op profit growth

38.15

39.49

63.8

23.77

EBIT growth

49.98

47.83

78.99

34.39

Net profit growth

49.65

65.94

188.23

13.75

No Record Found

Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,087.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.9

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.75

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,071

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,376.9

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Ramakant Bhojnagarwalla

Whole-time Director

Kiran B Patel

Executive Director

Vikas Srikishan Agarwal

Chairman & Independent Directo

Mahesh Gaurishanker Joshi

Independent Director

Shail Akhil Patel

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Aditi Khandelwal

Non Executive Director

Radhadevi Agarwal

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd

Summary

Shri Jagdamba Polymers Limited was incorporated in May, 1985. The Company is engaged in business of technical textile, geo textile and other allied products i.e., manufacturing of PP/ HDPE woven and non-woven fabrics and bags. In addition to manufacturing, the Company also engaged in job work activities, providing customized solutions and services to clients. Overall, the Company is a dynamic and customer-centric company that excels in manufacturing and exporting textile fabrics impregnated, coated, covered, or laminated with plastic. The Company raw material, which was sent on job having approx value of Rs. 399.22 lacs has been destroyed in fire which took place on 10th May 2016 at the premises of the job contractor. The company had adequate insurance of the said material and company do not anticipate any loss from this incidence in FY16.The company has targeted to double its capacity to 2000 MT per month in next five years by installing some more higher end products to cover several other areas of the global market. Plans have also been laid to put up captive wind power generation. As a part of backward integration plans are being finalised to put up inhouse additive unit and machinery workshop.
Company FAQs

What is the Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd share price today?

The Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹770.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd is ₹674.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd is 19.64 and 2.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd is ₹490.5 and ₹1020 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd?

Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.86%, 3 Years at -6.06%, 1 Year at 19.25%, 6 Month at 7.04%, 3 Month at 2.75% and 1 Month at 28.01%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 72.94 %
Institutions - 4.69 %
Public - 22.37 %

