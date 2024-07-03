Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹778.7
Prev. Close₹774.35
Turnover(Lac.)₹8.31
Day's High₹785
Day's Low₹764.95
52 Week's High₹1,020
52 Week's Low₹490.5
Book Value₹300
Face Value₹1
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)674.45
P/E19.64
EPS39.42
Divi. Yield0.1
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.88
0.88
0.88
0.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
244.18
212.34
182.74
131.9
Net Worth
245.06
213.22
183.62
132.78
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
238.55
209.03
179.08
146.87
yoy growth (%)
14.12
16.71
21.93
20.26
Raw materials
-119.43
-108.12
-89.46
-82.27
As % of sales
50.06
51.72
49.95
56.01
Employee costs
-23.74
-17.08
-14.96
-13.69
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
53.9
36.22
23.62
11.12
Depreciation
-6.79
-3.73
-3.52
-3.72
Tax paid
-12.99
-8.89
-7.15
-5.41
Working capital
23.38
26.95
4.5
1.56
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
14.12
16.71
21.93
20.26
Op profit growth
38.15
39.49
63.8
23.77
EBIT growth
49.98
47.83
78.99
34.39
Net profit growth
49.65
65.94
188.23
13.75
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,087.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.9
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.75
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,071
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,376.9
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Ramakant Bhojnagarwalla
Whole-time Director
Kiran B Patel
Executive Director
Vikas Srikishan Agarwal
Chairman & Independent Directo
Mahesh Gaurishanker Joshi
Independent Director
Shail Akhil Patel
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Aditi Khandelwal
Non Executive Director
Radhadevi Agarwal
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd
Summary
Shri Jagdamba Polymers Limited was incorporated in May, 1985. The Company is engaged in business of technical textile, geo textile and other allied products i.e., manufacturing of PP/ HDPE woven and non-woven fabrics and bags. In addition to manufacturing, the Company also engaged in job work activities, providing customized solutions and services to clients. Overall, the Company is a dynamic and customer-centric company that excels in manufacturing and exporting textile fabrics impregnated, coated, covered, or laminated with plastic. The Company raw material, which was sent on job having approx value of Rs. 399.22 lacs has been destroyed in fire which took place on 10th May 2016 at the premises of the job contractor. The company had adequate insurance of the said material and company do not anticipate any loss from this incidence in FY16.The company has targeted to double its capacity to 2000 MT per month in next five years by installing some more higher end products to cover several other areas of the global market. Plans have also been laid to put up captive wind power generation. As a part of backward integration plans are being finalised to put up inhouse additive unit and machinery workshop.
Read More
The Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹770.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd is ₹674.45 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd is 19.64 and 2.58 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd is ₹490.5 and ₹1020 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 28.86%, 3 Years at -6.06%, 1 Year at 19.25%, 6 Month at 7.04%, 3 Month at 2.75% and 1 Month at 28.01%.
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.