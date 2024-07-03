Summary

Shri Jagdamba Polymers Limited was incorporated in May, 1985. The Company is engaged in business of technical textile, geo textile and other allied products i.e., manufacturing of PP/ HDPE woven and non-woven fabrics and bags. In addition to manufacturing, the Company also engaged in job work activities, providing customized solutions and services to clients. Overall, the Company is a dynamic and customer-centric company that excels in manufacturing and exporting textile fabrics impregnated, coated, covered, or laminated with plastic. The Company raw material, which was sent on job having approx value of Rs. 399.22 lacs has been destroyed in fire which took place on 10th May 2016 at the premises of the job contractor. The company had adequate insurance of the said material and company do not anticipate any loss from this incidence in FY16.The company has targeted to double its capacity to 2000 MT per month in next five years by installing some more higher end products to cover several other areas of the global market. Plans have also been laid to put up captive wind power generation. As a part of backward integration plans are being finalised to put up inhouse additive unit and machinery workshop.

