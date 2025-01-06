Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
53.9
36.22
23.62
11.12
Depreciation
-6.79
-3.73
-3.52
-3.72
Tax paid
-12.99
-8.89
-7.15
-5.41
Working capital
23.38
26.95
4.5
1.56
Other operating items
Operating
57.48
50.55
17.45
3.54
Capital expenditure
15.82
42.8
0.04
0.89
Free cash flow
73.3
93.35
17.5
4.43
Equity raised
182.31
106.94
53.96
41.95
Investing
13
0
0
0
Financing
10.03
21.58
-3.16
19.61
Dividends paid
0
0
0.87
0.08
Net in cash
278.65
221.87
69.18
66.09
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.