|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
238.55
209.03
179.08
146.87
yoy growth (%)
14.12
16.71
21.93
20.26
Raw materials
-119.43
-108.12
-89.46
-82.27
As % of sales
50.06
51.72
49.95
56.01
Employee costs
-23.74
-17.08
-14.96
-13.69
As % of sales
9.95
8.17
8.35
9.32
Other costs
-40.19
-43.87
-46.02
-33.42
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.84
20.99
25.69
22.75
Operating profit
55.18
39.94
28.63
17.48
OPM
23.13
19.1
15.98
11.9
Depreciation
-6.79
-3.73
-3.52
-3.72
Interest expense
-2.66
-1.49
-1.88
-3.12
Other income
8.18
1.5
0.4
0.49
Profit before tax
53.9
36.22
23.62
11.12
Taxes
-12.99
-8.89
-7.15
-5.41
Tax rate
-24.11
-24.54
-30.28
-48.65
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
40.9
27.33
16.47
5.71
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
40.9
27.33
16.47
5.71
yoy growth (%)
49.65
65.94
188.23
13.75
NPM
17.14
13.07
9.19
3.89
