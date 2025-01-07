iifl-logo-icon 1
Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

765.5
(1.08%)
Jan 7, 2025|12:47:00 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

238.55

209.03

179.08

146.87

yoy growth (%)

14.12

16.71

21.93

20.26

Raw materials

-119.43

-108.12

-89.46

-82.27

As % of sales

50.06

51.72

49.95

56.01

Employee costs

-23.74

-17.08

-14.96

-13.69

As % of sales

9.95

8.17

8.35

9.32

Other costs

-40.19

-43.87

-46.02

-33.42

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.84

20.99

25.69

22.75

Operating profit

55.18

39.94

28.63

17.48

OPM

23.13

19.1

15.98

11.9

Depreciation

-6.79

-3.73

-3.52

-3.72

Interest expense

-2.66

-1.49

-1.88

-3.12

Other income

8.18

1.5

0.4

0.49

Profit before tax

53.9

36.22

23.62

11.12

Taxes

-12.99

-8.89

-7.15

-5.41

Tax rate

-24.11

-24.54

-30.28

-48.65

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

40.9

27.33

16.47

5.71

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

40.9

27.33

16.47

5.71

yoy growth (%)

49.65

65.94

188.23

13.75

NPM

17.14

13.07

9.19

3.89

