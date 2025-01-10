Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
0.88
0.88
0.88
0.88
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
244.18
212.34
182.74
131.9
Net Worth
245.06
213.22
183.62
132.78
Minority Interest
Debt
23.84
19.16
38.84
43.01
Deferred Tax Liability Net
4.34
4.29
4.28
4.45
Total Liabilities
273.24
236.67
226.74
180.24
Fixed Assets
71.07
75.88
78.99
76.19
Intangible Assets
Investments
41.33
10.63
0.65
13
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0
0.38
Networking Capital
137.64
111.3
123.12
89.66
Inventories
45.07
30.5
50.31
42.05
Inventory Days
64.33
Sundry Debtors
102.7
70.45
77.65
40.87
Debtor Days
62.53
Other Current Assets
21.65
23.91
10.38
18.42
Sundry Creditors
-22.86
-4.48
-6.82
-6.84
Creditor Days
10.46
Other Current Liabilities
-8.92
-9.08
-8.4
-4.84
Cash
23.2
38.84
23.98
1.04
Total Assets
273.24
236.65
226.74
180.27
