Board Meeting 12 Dec 2024 12 Dec 2024

Please find enclosed outcome of the Board Meeting dated Thursday, December 12, 2024

Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 30 Oct 2024

SHRI JAGDAMBA POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held today i.e., on Wednesday, October 13, 2024, have considered, approved and taken on record Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024, along with Auditors Limited Review Report. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company commenced at 03:30 P.M. and concluded at 04:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)

Board Meeting 30 Aug 2024 28 Aug 2024

SHRI JAGDAMBA POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday August 30 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company to: 1. To recommend Dividend on equity shares of the Company if any. 2. To consider and transit any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., August 30, 2024, has considered and approved, inter alia, the matters mentioned in the letter attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)

Board Meeting 14 Aug 2024 7 Aug 2024

SHRI JAGDAMBA POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held today i.e., on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, have considered, approved and taken on record Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended on June 30, 2024, along with Auditors Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)

Board Meeting 24 May 2024 17 May 2024

SHRI JAGDAMBA POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024; 2. To consider and transit any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held today i.e., on May 24, 2024, have considered and approved the following: 1. Approved and taken on record Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024, along with Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 24, 2024, approved the Appointment of M/s. G R Shah & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary (COP no. 14446) as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial year 2024-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today, inter alia approved and consider specified business. Due to internal restructuring, the board of directors of the Company, based on the recommendation of nomination & remuneration committee, has noted and approved: a. Taking note of completion of tenure of Mrs. Mudra Sachin Kansal (DIN: 06904735) as an Independent Director of the Company b. Appointment of Mrs. Radhadevi Agarwal (DIN: 07309539) as Non-Executive Non- Independent Director of the Company c. Continuation of Directorship of Mr. Shail Akhil Patel (DIN: 08427908) as an Independent Director of the Company for the second term of 5 consecutive years d. Redesignation of Chairman (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Apr 2024 4 Apr 2024

The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on April 4, 2024, approved the appointment of Mr. Rutil Suthar as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2023-2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on April 4, 2024, approved the Appointment of M/s G R Shah and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2023-2024

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 2 Feb 2024