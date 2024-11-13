iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd Board Meeting

752
(-0.35%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:41:00 PM

Sh. Jagdamba Pol CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Dec 202412 Dec 2024
Please find enclosed outcome of the Board Meeting dated Thursday, December 12, 2024
Board Meeting13 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
SHRI JAGDAMBA POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Wednesday November 13 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company to consider approve and take on record the Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended on September 30 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held today i.e., on Wednesday, October 13, 2024, have considered, approved and taken on record Unaudited Financial Results for the second quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024, along with Auditors Limited Review Report. The meeting of the Board of Directors of the company commenced at 03:30 P.M. and concluded at 04:00 P.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 13.11.2024)
Board Meeting30 Aug 202428 Aug 2024
SHRI JAGDAMBA POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Intimation is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday August 30 2024 at the Registered Office of the Company to: 1. To recommend Dividend on equity shares of the Company if any. 2. To consider and transit any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held today, i.e., August 30, 2024, has considered and approved, inter alia, the matters mentioned in the letter attached. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 30/08/2024)
Board Meeting14 Aug 20247 Aug 2024
SHRI JAGDAMBA POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 14/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve and take on record the Unaudited Standalone Financial Results for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2024. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held today i.e., on Wednesday, August 14, 2024, have considered, approved and taken on record Standalone Unaudited Financial Results for the First Quarter ended on June 30, 2024, along with Auditors Limited Review Report. (As per BSE Announcement dated on 14/08/2024)
Board Meeting24 May 202417 May 2024
SHRI JAGDAMBA POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results of the Company for the quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31 2024; 2. To consider and transit any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and Regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors in their Meeting held today i.e., on May 24, 2024, have considered and approved the following: 1. Approved and taken on record Audited Financial Results (Standalone) for the Quarter and Financial Year ended on March 31, 2024, along with Auditors Report on Audited Financial Results. Pursuant to Regulation 30 of SEBI (Listing Obligations & Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on May 24, 2024, approved the Appointment of M/s. G R Shah & Associates, Practicing Company Secretary (COP no. 14446) as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the Financial year 2024-2025. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 24/05/2024) Pursuant to Regulation 30 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 as amended (SEBI Listing Regulations), we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors of the company at their meeting held today, inter alia approved and consider specified business. Due to internal restructuring, the board of directors of the Company, based on the recommendation of nomination & remuneration committee, has noted and approved: a. Taking note of completion of tenure of Mrs. Mudra Sachin Kansal (DIN: 06904735) as an Independent Director of the Company b. Appointment of Mrs. Radhadevi Agarwal (DIN: 07309539) as Non-Executive Non- Independent Director of the Company c. Continuation of Directorship of Mr. Shail Akhil Patel (DIN: 08427908) as an Independent Director of the Company for the second term of 5 consecutive years d. Redesignation of Chairman (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.06.2024)
Board Meeting4 Apr 20244 Apr 2024
The Board of Directors of the Company at their meeting held on April 4, 2024, approved the appointment of Mr. Rutil Suthar as an Internal Auditor of the Company for the FY 2023-2024. The Board of Directors at their meeting held on April 4, 2024, approved the Appointment of M/s G R Shah and Associates, Practicing Company Secretaries, as a Secretarial Auditor of the Company for the FY 2023-2024
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
SHRI JAGDAMBA POLYMERS LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Notice is hereby given pursuant to Regulation 29 of SEBI (LODR) Regulations 2015 that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Friday 09 February 2024 at 03:00 P.M. (IST) at the Registered Office of the Company to interalia transact the following business: The Agenda for the meeting is as under: 1. To consider and approve Unaudited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023; 2. To consider and transit any other business if any which may be placed before the Board with the permission of the Chairman. The closure of the Trading Window for trading in the Companys equity shares from 01st January 2024 till the expiry of 48 hours from the date the said financial results are made public. It is pertaining to note that the Company has made necessary disclosure regarding closure of Trading Window to the Stock Exchange. This is to bring to your kind notice that a meeting of the Board of Directors was held today i.e. Friday , 09th February, 2024 as required under Regulation 30 (Schedule III Part A(4) of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015. Pursuant to Regulation 30 and 33 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015, as amended from time to time, please note that the Board of Directors of the company in its meeting held today has considered and approved the following: 1. Unaudited Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31, 2023. The meeting of Board of Directors commenced at 03:00 P.M. and closed at around 4:00 P.M. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/02/2024)

Sh. Jagdamba Pol: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Jagdamba Polymers Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.