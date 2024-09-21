|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|21 Sep 2024
|30 Aug 2024
|considered and approved the Notice of 40th Annual General Meeting of the company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, please find attached the proceedings of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the company held today i.e., Saturday, September 21, 2024, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Near Panchvati Cross Road, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad- 380006, Gujarat, at 11:00 A.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)
Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.