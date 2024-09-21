considered and approved the Notice of 40th Annual General Meeting of the company. Pursuant to Regulation 30 read with Para A of Schedule III of SEBI (Listing Obligation and Disclosure Requirement) Regulations, 2015, please find attached the proceedings of the 40th Annual General Meeting of the company held today i.e., Saturday, September 21, 2024, at the Radisson Blu Hotel, Near Panchvati Cross Road, Ambawadi, Ahmedabad- 380006, Gujarat, at 11:00 A.M. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 21.09.2024)