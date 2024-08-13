Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd Summary

Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance Limited was incorporated on September 26, 1984. The Company is engaged in trading in shares, financial services and investment activities. It has diversified into different businesses ranging from third party product distributions to originating unsecured personal loans, corporate loan, etc. The Company has been registered with Reserve Bank of India as Non Banking Finance Company dated 20th May, 1998. The Company pools resources from many investors and invests substantially in various asset classes and security instruments. It collects funds from multiple investors. It also provide ample opportunities for diversification. For example, an individual investor might research a single asset class like the stock market or real estate and then invest all the money there.