iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd Company Summary

18.66
(-4.89%)
Jan 13, 2025|12:00:00 AM

Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd Summary

Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance Limited was incorporated on September 26, 1984. The Company is engaged in trading in shares, financial services and investment activities. It has diversified into different businesses ranging from third party product distributions to originating unsecured personal loans, corporate loan, etc. The Company has been registered with Reserve Bank of India as Non Banking Finance Company dated 20th May, 1998. The Company pools resources from many investors and invests substantially in various asset classes and security instruments. It collects funds from multiple investors. It also provide ample opportunities for diversification. For example, an individual investor might research a single asset class like the stock market or real estate and then invest all the money there.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.