Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd Share Price

19.62
(-4.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|01:45:00 PM

  • Open19.62
  • Day's High19.62
  • 52 Wk High22.26
  • Prev. Close20.64
  • Day's Low19.62
  • 52 Wk Low 15
  • Turnover (lac)0.13
  • P/E42.12
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value5.53
  • EPS0.49
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)7.84
  • Div. Yield0
View All Historical Data
Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd KEY RATIOS

Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd Corporate Action

5 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 05 Aug, 2024

arrow

6 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

9 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Demat Account

Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|02:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 1.94%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 1.94%

Non-Promoter- 98.05%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 98.05%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4

4

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.88

-0.5

-0.5

-0.52

Net Worth

2.12

3.5

3.5

3.48

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

0

0

0

0

yoy growth (%)

0

0

0

0

Raw materials

0

0

0

0

As % of sales

0

0

0

0

Employee costs

0

0

0

0

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

0

0

0

0

Depreciation

0

0

0

0

Tax paid

0

0

0

0

Working capital

0.17

-0.17

-0.03

-0.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

0

0

0

0

Op profit growth

0

0

0

0

EBIT growth

0

0

0

0

Net profit growth

0

0

0

0

Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Bajaj Finance Ltd

BAJFINANCE

7,411.5

33.714,58,769.235,613.710.4814,146.541,279.64

Bajaj Finserv Ltd

BAJAJFINSV

1,700.5

174.772,71,512.39907.570.061,217.1151.99

Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd

IRFC

153.65

30.852,00,797.591,612.650.986,899.6639.38

Jio Financial Services Ltd

JIOFIN

307.35

370.31,95,268.19304.830382.7739.05

Power Finance Corporation Ltd

PFC

464.6

9.831,53,322.734,370.442.9113,206.57260.36

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Rajni Tanwar

Independent Non Exe. Director

SURENDER KUMAR JAIN

Independent Non Exe. Director

VIVEK SHARMA

Independent Non Exe. Director

Promila Sharma

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ravi Kumar Dhaker

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd

Summary

Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance Limited was incorporated on September 26, 1984. The Company is engaged in trading in shares, financial services and investment activities. It has diversified into different businesses ranging from third party product distributions to originating unsecured personal loans, corporate loan, etc. The Company has been registered with Reserve Bank of India as Non Banking Finance Company dated 20th May, 1998. The Company pools resources from many investors and invests substantially in various asset classes and security instruments. It collects funds from multiple investors. It also provide ample opportunities for diversification. For example, an individual investor might research a single asset class like the stock market or real estate and then invest all the money there.
Company FAQs

What is the Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd share price today?

The Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.62 today.

What is the Market Cap of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹7.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd is 42.12 and 3.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹15 and ₹22.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd?

Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.49%, 3 Years at 36.47%, 1 Year at 29.00%, 6 Month at 6.83%, 3 Month at -3.05% and 1 Month at -2.46%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 1.94 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 98.06 %

