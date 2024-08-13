Invest wise with Expert advice
Open₹19.62
Prev. Close₹20.64
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.13
Day's High₹19.62
Day's Low₹19.62
52 Week's High₹22.26
52 Week's Low₹15
Book Value₹5.53
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)7.84
P/E42.12
EPS0.49
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.88
-0.5
-0.5
-0.52
Net Worth
2.12
3.5
3.5
3.48
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
0
0
0
0
yoy growth (%)
0
0
0
0
Raw materials
0
0
0
0
As % of sales
0
0
0
0
Employee costs
0
0
0
0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
0
0
0
0
Depreciation
0
0
0
0
Tax paid
0
0
0
0
Working capital
0.17
-0.17
-0.03
-0.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
0
0
0
0
Op profit growth
0
0
0
0
EBIT growth
0
0
0
0
Net profit growth
0
0
0
0
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Bajaj Finance Ltd
BAJFINANCE
7,411.5
|33.71
|4,58,769.23
|5,613.71
|0.48
|14,146.54
|1,279.64
Bajaj Finserv Ltd
BAJAJFINSV
1,700.5
|174.77
|2,71,512.39
|907.57
|0.06
|1,217.11
|51.99
Indian Railway Finance Corporation Ltd
IRFC
153.65
|30.85
|2,00,797.59
|1,612.65
|0.98
|6,899.66
|39.38
Jio Financial Services Ltd
JIOFIN
307.35
|370.3
|1,95,268.19
|304.83
|0
|382.77
|39.05
Power Finance Corporation Ltd
PFC
464.6
|9.83
|1,53,322.73
|4,370.44
|2.91
|13,206.57
|260.36
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Rajni Tanwar
Independent Non Exe. Director
SURENDER KUMAR JAIN
Independent Non Exe. Director
VIVEK SHARMA
Independent Non Exe. Director
Promila Sharma
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ravi Kumar Dhaker
Summary
Shri Niwas Leasing And Finance Limited was incorporated on September 26, 1984. The Company is engaged in trading in shares, financial services and investment activities. It has diversified into different businesses ranging from third party product distributions to originating unsecured personal loans, corporate loan, etc. The Company has been registered with Reserve Bank of India as Non Banking Finance Company dated 20th May, 1998. The Company pools resources from many investors and invests substantially in various asset classes and security instruments. It collects funds from multiple investors. It also provide ample opportunities for diversification. For example, an individual investor might research a single asset class like the stock market or real estate and then invest all the money there.
The Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd shares price on BOMBAY STOCK EXCHANGE (BSE) is ₹19.62 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹7.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd is 42.12 and 3.73 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd is ₹15 and ₹22.26 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at -11.49%, 3 Years at 36.47%, 1 Year at 29.00%, 6 Month at 6.83%, 3 Month at -3.05% and 1 Month at -2.46%.
