Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd Management Discussions

A. ECONOMIC OUTLOOK:

FY23-24 Macroeconomic Overview Economy Back to Growth, Business as Usual

The economy continues to expand In April, we commenced a new financial year. In May, we learnt that the Indian economy is estimated to have grown 8.2% in real terms in FY24. In June, a new government took office. The National Democratic Alliance government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has returned to power with a historic mandate for a third term. His unprecedented third popular mandate signals political and policy continuity. The Indian economy is on a strong wicket and stable footing, demonstrating resilience in the face of geopolitical challenges. The Indian economy has consolidated its post-Covid recovery with policymakers - fiscal and monetary - ensuring economic and financial stability. Nonetheless, change is the only constant for a country with high growth aspirations. For the recovery to be sustained, there has to be heavy lifting on the domestic front because the environment has become extraordinarily difficult to reach agreements on key global issues such as trade, investment and climate. High economic growth in FY24 came on the heels of growth rates of 9.7% and 7.0%, respectively, in the previous two financial years. The headline inflation rate is largely under control, although the inflation rate of some specific food items is elevated. The trade deficit was lower in FY24 than in FY23, and the current account deficit for the year is around 0.7% of GDP. In fact, the current account registered a surplus in the last quarter of the financial year. Foreign exchange reserves are ample. Public investment has sustained capital formation in the last several years even as the private sector shed its balance sheet blues and began investing in FY22. Now, it has to receive the baton from the public sector and sustain the investment momentum in the economy. The signs are encouraging. National income data show that non-financial private-sector capital formation, measured in current prices, expanded vigorously in FY22 and FY23 after a decline in FY21. However, investment in machinery and equipment declined for two consecutive years, FY20 and FY21, before rebounding strongly. Early corporate sector data for FY24 suggest that capital formation in the private sector continued to expand but at a slower rate. Sustaining overseas investor interest will require effort Foreign Direct Investment, the subject of much analysis, has held up. RBI data on Indias Balance of Payments shows us that the investment interest of external investors, measured in terms of dollar inflows of new capital, was USD45.8 billion in FY24 compared to USD47.6 billion in FY23. This slight decline is in line with global trends. Reinvestment of earnings remained the same. Repatriation of investment was USD29.3 billion in FY23 and USD44.5 billion in FY24. Many private equity investors took advantage of buoyant equity markets in India and exited profitably. It is a sign of a healthy market environment that offers profitable exits to investors, which will bring newer investments in the years to come. That said, the environment for foreign direct investment to grow in the coming years is not highly favourable for many reasons. Interest rates in developed countries are much higher than they were during and before Covid years. This not only means a higher cost of funding but also a higher opportunity cost to invest abroad. Second, emerging economies have to compete with active industrial policies in developed economies involving considerable subsidies that encourage domestic investment. viii Third, notwithstanding the impressive strides made in the last decade, uncertainties and interpretations related to transfer pricing, taxes, import duties and non-tax policies remain to be addressed. Lastly, geopolitical uncertainties, which are on the rise, will likely exert a bigger influence on capital flows, notwithstanding other reasons for preferring to invest in India. Shocks and not structural forces have influenced employment On employment generation, the

Periodic Labour Force Survey provides quarterly data on urban employment indicators and annually for the entire country, including rural India. A surge in agriculture employment is partly explained by reverse migration and the entry of women into the labour force in rural India. The Annual Survey of Industries has data on workers in nearly 2.0 lakh Indian factories. The total number of factory jobs grew annually by 3.6% between 2013-14 and 2021-22. Somewhat more satisfyingly, they grew faster at 4.0% in factories employing more than a hundred workers than in smaller factories (those with less than a hundred workers). The annual growth rate was 1.2% in the latter set of factories. In absolute numbers, employment in Indian factories has grown from 1.04 crore to 1.36 crore in this period. India does not yet have a corresponding Annual Survey of Services. The lack of availability of timely data on the absolute number of (formal and informal) jobs created even at annual intervals, let alone at higher frequencies, in various sectors - agriculture, industry including manufacturing and services - precludes an objective analysis of the labour market situation in the country. The Annual Survey of Unincorporated Enterprises for 2022-23, when compared with the results of the NSS 73rd round of the ‘Key Indicators of Unincorporated Non-Agricultural Enterprises (Excluding Construction) in India shows that overall employment in these enterprises fell from 11.1 Crore in 2015-16 to 10.96 Crores. There was a reduction of 54 lakh workers in manufacturing but the expansion of the workforce in trade and services gained in jobs limited the overall reduction in the number of workers in unincorporated enterprises to around 16.45 lakhs between these two periods. This comparison masks a big jump in manufacturing jobs that seems to have occurred between 2021-22 (April 2021 to March 2022) and 2022-23 (October 2022 to September 2023). India suffered two big economic shocks in quick succession. Bad debts in the banking system and high corporate indebtedness were one. It took the first term of the present government and more to bring it under control. The Covid pandemic was the second shock and quickly followed the first one. So, it is difficult to conclude that the Indian economys ability to create employment is structurally impaired. Nonetheless, going forward, the task is cut out. Between the last Economic survey published in January 2023 and this one, big changes are afoot in the geopolitical environment. The global backdrop for Indias march towards Viksit Bharat in 2047 could not be more different from what it was during the rise of China between 1980 and 2015. Then, globalisation was at the cusp of its long expansion. Geopolitics was largely calm with the end of the Cold War, and Western powers welcomed and even encouraged the rise of China and its integration into the world economy. Concerns over climate change and global warming were not so pervasive or grave then as they are now. Fourth, the advent of Artificial Intelligence casts a huge pall of uncertainty as to its impact on workers across all skill levels - low, semi and high. These will create barriers and hurdles to sustained high growth rates for India in the coming years and decades. Overcoming these requires a grand alliance of union and state governments and the private sector.

Global Economic Overview:

The baseline forecast is for the world economy to continue growing at 3.2 percent during 2024 and 2025, at the same pace as in 2023. A slight acceleration for advanced economies?where growth is expected to rise from 1.6 percent in 2023 to 1.7 percent in 2024 and 1.8 percent in 2025-will be offset by a modest slowdown in emerging market and developing economies from 4.3 percent in 2023 to 4.2 percent in both 2024 and 2025. The forecast for global growth five years from now-at 3.1 percent-is at its lowest in decades. Global inflation is forecast to decline steadily, from 6.8 percent in 2023 to 5.9 percent in 2024 and 4.5 percent in 2025, with advanced economies returning to their inflation targets sooner than emerging market and developing economies. Core inflation is generally projected to decline more gradually. The global economy has been surprisingly resilient, despite significant central bank interest rate hikes to restore price stability. Chapter 2 explains that changes in mortgage and housing markets over the prepandemic decade of low interest rates moderated the near-term impact of policy rate hikes focuses on medium-term prospects and shows that the lower predicted growth in output per person stems, notably, from persistent structural frictions preventing capital and labor from moving to productive firms. Chapter 4 further indicates how dimmer prospects for growth in China and other large emerging market economies will weigh on trading partners

B. COMPANY OVERVIEW:

The company is engaged in trading in shares, financial services and investment activities where the outlook of the business seems to be encouraging over and above, we have been diversified into different businesses ranging from third party product distributions (lowest balance sheet risk) to originating unsecured personal loans, corporate loans (highest balance sheet risk). We believe that we are well placed to leverage on the growth opportunities in the economy.

C. FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE

The Company has achieved a turnover of Rs. 4,727 thousand during the year with Net loss of Rs. (13,594) Thousand. The Companys income from operations primarily includes income from trading and distributions of financial products such as Interest income, etc. The Directors are optimistic about future performance of the Company.

D. OPPORTUNITIES & THREATS:

Opportunities

? Increase in Income levels will aid greater penetration of financial products.

? Positive regulatory reforms.

? Increase in corporate growth & risk appetite.

? Greater efficiency in debt market operations which will also help greater penetration.

? Increased securitization.

? Focus on selling new product/ services.

Threats

? Inflation could trigger increase in consumer price inflation, which would dampen growth.

? Increased competition in both local & overseas markets.

? Unfavourable economic development.

? Market risk arising from changes in the value of financial instruments as a result of changes in market variables like interest rate and exchange rates.

E. RISK MANAGEMENTAND CONCERNS:

Your company operates in the Financial Services Sector, which is affected by variety factors linked to economic development in India and globally which, in turn, also affected global fund flows. Any economic event across the globe can have direct or indirect impact on your company. To mitigate this, Company has diversified its revenue stream across multiple verticals.

Your Companys risk management system is a comprehensive and integrated framework comprising structured reporting and stringent controls. Through its approach it strives to identify opportunities that enhance organizational values while managing or mitigating risks that can adversely impact the companys future performance. Within the organization, every decision taken is after weighing the pros and cons of such a decision-making taking note of the risk attributable.

Your Company has established a guideline to inform board members about the risk assessment and mitigation process. The Company manages, evaluates, and reports on the major risks and uncertainties that may jeopardize its ability to meet its strategic goals.

The Companys Risk Management Policy focuses on identifying, assessing, and managing risks related to the Companys assets and property, Employees, Foreign Currency Risks, Operational Risks, Non-compliance with statutory enactments, Competition Risks, and Contractual Risks.

F. HUMAN RESOURCE:

The Company keeps developing its organizational structure consistently over time. Your company has been working diligently to develop its human resource skills, competencies, and capabilities, which is essential to achieving the desired results in line with its strategic business objectives. Efforts are made to follow excellent Human Resource practices. Adequate efforts of the staff and management personnel are directed on imparting continuous training to improve the management practices.

The human resource policy of your Company creates an environment that encourages employees to achieve their maximum potential. The Company has developed a recruitment strategy that ensures the right candidate with the relevant skills is recruited for the role.

The objective of your Company is to create a workplace where every person can achieve his or her full potential. The employees are encouraged to put in their best. Lot of hard work is put in to ensure that new and innovative ideas are given due consideration to achieve the short-term and long-term objectives of your company.

G. MATERIAL DEVELOPMENT IN HUMAN RESOURCES / INDUSTRIAL RELATION FRONT, INCLUDING NUMBER OF PEOPLE EMPLOYED:

The employees are satisfied and having good relationship with the Management. Your Company values each employee, supports them, and strives to provide opportunities based on their skill sets, resulting in mutually beneficial relationships between the company and its employees. Your Company has developed a policy that increases employee job satisfaction while simultaneously increasing production.

H. INTERNAL CONTROL SYSTEMS:

Your Company has an internal control system that is suitable to the characteristic and scale of its operations and that efficiently and efficiently addresses all aspects of the business and functional departments.

The framework encompasses a compliance management team with established policies, norms, and procedures, as well as applicable statutes, rules, and regulations, as well as an inbuilt system of checks and balances, to ensure that appropriate and prompt corrective actions are taken in the event of any discrepancies from the defined standards and parameters.

Internal control systems are examined on a regular basis for effectiveness and deliverability, so that any necessary precautions to reinforce them can be undertaken in response to changing company requirements. Your Company conducts ongoing reviews of its systems, procedures, and controls, comparing and aligning them with industry standards.

I. DECLARATION REGARDING COMPLIANCE BY BOARD MEMBERS AND SENIOR MANAGEMENT PERSONNEL WITH THE COMPANYS CODE OF CONDUCT:

This is to confirm that the Company has adopted a Code of conduct for its employees including the director.

I confirm that the Company has in respect of the financial Year ended 31st March, 2024, received from the Senior Management team of the Company and the members of the Board, a declaration of Compliance with the code of Conduct as applicable to them.

J. DISCLOSURE OF ACCOUNTING TREATMENT:

The financial statements of the Company have been prepared in accordance with the Generally Accepted Accounting Principles in India (Indian GAAP) to comply with the Accounting Standards notified under Section 133 of the Companies Act, 2013 (“the 2013 Act”) and the relevant provisions of the 2013 Act, as applicable. The financial statements have been prepared on going concern basis under the historical cost convention on accrual basis.

The Company has follows to continue with the period of 1st day of April to 31st day of March, each year as its financial year for the purpose of preparation of financial statements under the provisions of Section 2(41) of the Companies Act, 2013.

K. CAUTIONARY STATEMENT:

Statements in the Management Discussion and Analysis describing the Companys objectives, expectations, predictions and assumptions may be “FORWARD LOOKING” within the meaning of applicable Laws and Regulations. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed herein, important factors that could influence the Companys operations include domestic economic Conditions affecting demand, supply, price conditions, and change in Governments regulations, tax regimes, other statutes and other factors such as industrial relations

CEO/CFO/MD CERTIFICATION

The Managing Director and Chief Financial Officer have certified, in terms of Part B of Schedule II of the SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015 to the Board that the Financial Statements present a true and fair view of the Companys affairs and are in compliance with the existing accounting standards. The said certification of the Financial Statements and the Cash Flow Statement for the financial year 2023-24 is enclosed below.

We, RAJNI TANWAR, Managing Director and MONI, Chief Financial officer of the Shri Niwas Leasing and Finance Limited, to the best of my knowledge and belief hereby certify that:

(a) We have reviewed the financial statements and the cash flow statements for the year ended 31.03.2024 and that the best of my knowledge and belief:

• These statements do not contain any materially untrue statement or omit any material fact or contain statements that might be misleading.

• These statements together present a true and fair view of the Companys affairs and are in compliance with existing Accounting Standards, applicable laws and regulations

(b) There are to the best of my knowledge and belief, no transactions have been entered into by the company during the years that are fraudulent, illegal or violate the companys Code of conduct.

(c) We accept responsibility for establishing and maintaining internal controls for financial reporting and that we have evaluated the effectiveness of internal control systems of the company pertaining to financial reporting and that the same did not reveal any deficiencies;

(d) There were no significant changes in internal control over financial reporting during the period.

(e) There was no significant changes in accounting policies during the year; and

(f) There was no instances of significant fraud of which we have become aware having involvement therein of the management or an employee having a significant role in Companys internal control system over financial reporting.