Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
4
4
4
4
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
-1.88
-0.5
-0.5
-0.52
Net Worth
2.12
3.5
3.5
3.48
Minority Interest
Debt
0.21
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Liability Net
0
0
0
0
Total Liabilities
2.33
3.5
3.5
3.48
Fixed Assets
0.01
0.01
0.01
0.01
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.02
0.02
0.02
0.02
Networking Capital
-0.68
0.03
0.01
0.06
Inventories
0.5
0.16
0.02
0.02
Inventory Days
0
Sundry Debtors
0
0
0
0
Debtor Days
0
Other Current Assets
0.05
0.05
0.04
0.1
Sundry Creditors
0
0
0
0
Creditor Days
0
Other Current Liabilities
-1.23
-0.18
-0.05
-0.06
Cash
1.14
1.52
0.38
0.23
Total Assets
0.49
1.58
0.42
0.32
