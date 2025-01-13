iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd Balance Sheet

18.66
(-4.89%)
Jan 13, 2025|11:04:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

4

4

4

4

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

-1.88

-0.5

-0.5

-0.52

Net Worth

2.12

3.5

3.5

3.48

Minority Interest

Debt

0.21

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Liability Net

0

0

0

0

Total Liabilities

2.33

3.5

3.5

3.48

Fixed Assets

0.01

0.01

0.01

0.01

Intangible Assets

Investments

0

0

0

0

Deferred Tax Asset Net

0.02

0.02

0.02

0.02

Networking Capital

-0.68

0.03

0.01

0.06

Inventories

0.5

0.16

0.02

0.02

Inventory Days

0

Sundry Debtors

0

0

0

0

Debtor Days

0

Other Current Assets

0.05

0.05

0.04

0.1

Sundry Creditors

0

0

0

0

Creditor Days

0

Other Current Liabilities

-1.23

-0.18

-0.05

-0.06

Cash

1.14

1.52

0.38

0.23

Total Assets

0.49

1.58

0.42

0.32

SHRI NIWAS L& F. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Shri Niwas Leasing & Finance Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.